Wisconsin's gubernatorial race breaks record with more than $114 million spent so far

Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial race has shattered previous spending records as candidates and outside groups pump millions into ads leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

Candidates and advocacy groups have spent more than $114 million, far surpassing the previous record of $93 million spent in the 2018 election, according to a Thursday report from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a group that tracks campaign financing.

The Nov. 8 gubernatorial election is considered a high-stakes race by both parties as Republican Tim Michels looks to limit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to a single term in office.

All told, Evers has spent nearly $37 million on his campaign through Oct. 24, compared with nearly $25 million spent by Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp.

Michels raised about $8.8 million between Sept. 1 and Oct. 24, while Evers raised just shy of $12 million during that period, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday.

Evers has raised almost $27.7 million so far this year, compared with about $25 million raised by Michels, who has poured nearly $18.7 million of his own money into his campaign — the most in state history.

Advocacy groups, which tell people who to vote for, spent more than $45 million on the governor’s race as of Thursday.

Some of the biggest spenders include conservative groups Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, which has spent nearly $9.3 million attacking Evers, and Americans for Prosperity, which has spent almost $5.4 million to support Michels. Democratic group A Better Wisconsin Together has spent more than $5 million attacking Michels.

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s report does not include dark money groups, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on elections. Such groups do not have to report spending.

Marquette Law School’s most recent poll, released Wednesday, shows both Evers and Michels receiving 48% of support among likely voters. Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels last month. The election is next Tuesday.