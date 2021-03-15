Wisconsin's local governments to see $2.3B windfall from federal COVID relief package

Local officials in Wisconsin were still scrambling Monday to figure out what holes they could plug with $2.3 billion expected to be delivered in the next two years as part of the federal COVID relief bill.
“I think overall there’s a need and communities are welcoming this latest, greatest and probably final COVID relief package,” said Curt Witynski, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents about 600 cities and villages.
According to the bill, local government aid may be used to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including aid to households, small businesses and industries, to boost pay for essential workers, or to replace lost revenues resulting from the pandemic.
On Monday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called off furloughs for some 1,700 city workers, a measure that was expected to save about $1.2 million.
“With federal aid on the way, my top priority is to make sure there are no further reductions in the critical services our residents depend on,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Witynski notes that cities like Madison took multiple hits to their finances, losing revenue from things like lodging taxes and parking fees as well as the interest they typically earn from their cash on hand.
Funds cannot be used to directly or indirectly offset tax reductions or delay a tax increase, nor can they be deposited into pension funds.
The money can be used to fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, which Witynski said could be a boon to cities like Madison, where nearly 40% of the water mains are more than 50 years old.
“There’s tremendous need out there,” Witynski said.
The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed into law last week includes more than $5.7 billion in aid for Wisconsin to help cover costs associated with the pandemic.
While the largest chunk of that will go into state coffers, Wisconsin’s 1,906 cities, villages and towns are in line to receive almost $1.2 billion in payments expected to be delivered later this spring and in 2022.
Much of the money will flow to the state’s most populous and poorest areas, according to data from the House oversight committee.
For cities with more than 50,000 residents, funding is determined using a formula that measures population, poverty and housing instability, which is why Milwaukee, with a population of about 594,500, is in line to receive nearly $406 million, more than half of the funding set aside for the state’s 18 metro cities.
Madison, with about 255,000 residents, is next with about $49 million.
For smaller cities, the funding is allocated by population size, though they can’t receive more than 75% of their pre-pandemic budget.
The package also includes about $1.13 billion for the state’s 72 counties.
Milwaukee County is expected to receive about $183 million, while Dane County would get about $106 million.
Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Thursday that he hopes to distribute the state’s share of the funds as quickly as possible, though his office is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how they can be spent.
“We want to get it out the door as quickly as possible to deal with the issues that are a direct result of the pandemic, and that’s getting it out to small businesses, people in the childcare industry, tourism industry and obviously to make sure that our public health system is working appropriately,” Evers said.