Wisconsin's local governments to see $2.3B windfall from federal COVID relief package

For cities with more than 50,000 residents, funding is determined using a formula that measures population, poverty and housing instability, which is why Milwaukee, with a population of about 594,500, is in line to receive nearly $406 million, more than half of the funding set aside for the state’s 18 metro cities.

Madison, with about 255,000 residents, is next with about $49 million.

For smaller cities, the funding is allocated by population size, though they can’t receive more than 75% of their pre-pandemic budget.

The package also includes about $1.13 billion for the state’s 72 counties.

Milwaukee County is expected to receive about $183 million, while Dane County would get about $106 million.

Gov. Tony Evers told reporters Thursday that he hopes to distribute the state’s share of the funds as quickly as possible, though his office is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how they can be spent.

“We want to get it out the door as quickly as possible to deal with the issues that are a direct result of the pandemic, and that’s getting it out to small businesses, people in the childcare industry, tourism industry and obviously to make sure that our public health system is working appropriately,” Evers said.

