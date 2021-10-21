Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at 3.9% for the sixth month in a row

Wisconsin's unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in September, the same level it has been at since April, according to new data from the state Department of Workforce Development.

Thursday's report provides the first look at Wisconsin's unemployment rate following the conclusion of enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which expired on Sept. 6. Some had targeted the enhanced benefits as exacerbating the state's workforce shortage challenges by creating a disincentive to work, with Republicans in the Legislature trying to strike the federal payments earlier this year, but others say Wisconsin's labor woes are more complicated and won't be going away anytime soon.

"I think we’re probably looking now at 2023 in terms of any sort of normalcy," Rimantas Buinevicius, executive search partner with Patina Solutions, said during a labor shortage discussion hosted last week by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. "I think it's going to be related to seeing pure confidence that Covid infection rates aren’t going to come back and the supply chain coming back to normal, because until the supply chain comes back to normal there’s just no way you’re going to get back to a normal situation.”

Kim Ruhl, associate director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy, agreed with Buinevicius, adding that "it's definitely going to be measured in years, not months."

DWD's report, which is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates, found that total non-farm jobs in Wisconsin remained the same as in August, while private-sector jobs in the state dropped by 100. The state's labor-participation rate increased slightly from 66.5% in August to 66.6% last month.

The national unemployment rate was 4.8% last month.

"Although jobs remained relatively flat over the month, Wisconsin did see an increase in our labor force participation rate and employment grew by 5,600 over the month," DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said in a statement. "Our total labor force also increased by 4,400 over the month, and the number of people counted as unemployed declined by 1,200."

Enhanced benefits

Enhanced benefits, which provided unemployed people $300 in weekly payments in addition to the state's maximum weekly benefit of $370, were enacted to help the tens of thousands of Americans who found themselves out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, public opinion surrounding those benefits began to sour among some over the course of the pandemic as businesses returning to more normal operations found themselves unable to find enough willing workers. Republicans and some of the state's largest business groups placed the blame of the state's workforce shortage — a challenge that was present long before the pandemic — on enhanced unemployment payments for paying people to "sit on the sidelines."

Others, including Gov. Tony Evers, have instead pointed to the need to address other barriers to employment, including transportation, child care and wages in order to get more people back to work.

"The pandemic really exacerbated and exposed some underlying issues in these labor markets, and those are issues relating to low wage jobs and gender inequality in the way we think about the distribution of care work," Laura Dresser, associate director of the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, said last week.

More than 20 states ended the federal benefits before the Sept. 6 expiration date, while a GOP-authored bill to strike the benefits in Wisconsin went all the way to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, where it was swiftly vetoed this summer. An attempt by legislative Republicans to override Evers’ veto failed in late July.

DWD spokesperson Jennifer Sereno said earlier this month Wisconsin’s nonfarm jobs had returned to 96% of pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

Despite that, Sereno said Wisconsin employers continue to struggle to fill jobs due to a workforce gap driven by low birthrates, high retirement rates and low net migration and immigration flows into the state.

Republican lawmakers earlier this month introducing a package of bills that would, among other measures, require drug testing for those claiming unemployment benefits, directing job seekers to apply for specific positions and provide cash payments to businesses that hire long-term unemployed individuals — those who have spent 27 weeks or more on unemployment. The bills authors have said the package aims to transform the state unemployment system into a "reemployment program."

Some of the bills, including one that would require Evers to direct federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars to businesses that hire long-term unemployed individuals, could be headed to a veto by the Democratic governor, who has rejected previous GOP efforts to dictate how federal stimulus funds are spent.

Evers and state Democrats have said addressing workforce challenges must include a focus on reducing other barriers to employment, including lack of childcare, transit and affordable health care.

Shawn Phetteplace, state manager for the Main Street Alliance, which represents more than 100 small businesses across Wisconsin, said expanded access to child care, paid leave and health care coverage — provisions proposed in President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan — would go a long way to get more people, especially women, back into the workforce.

"The lack of affordable, flexible child care, paid leave and the Medicaid 'cliff', which provides an incentive for workers to reduce hours, all contribute far more to our challenges than any impact enhanced unemployment insurance had on the market," Phetteplace said. "Organizations like (Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce) and leadership in the legislature wanted to blame workers first, instead of figuring out what barriers exist for them. Let's have an honest discussion to help small businesses."

Evers in July allocated $130 million in federal stimulus funds to help connect unemployed people with work opportunities with hopes of addressing ongoing workforce shortage challenges across the state.

WMC, the state's largest business organization, on Thursday sent a letter to Evers calling on the governor to spend $3 million in state dollars and federal coronavirus stimulus funds to launch a talent attraction campaign aimed at drawing more out-of-state workers to Wisconsin.

