With $6 billion in COVID-19 relief coming, state budget in far better shape than anticipated

Wisconsin state and local governments are projected to receive nearly $6 billion from the federal COVID-19 relief bill signed last week, making what was once thought to be a rocky state budget situation even smoother.

The COVID-19 pandemic that took hold in Wisconsin one year ago brought with it an economic downturn that saw sharp declines in economic activity paired with employment and stock prices in some ways similar to the Great Recession a decade earlier.

But despite some fears the economic catastrophe would crater Wisconsin’s budget, the state is expected to end the fiscal year in June with $1.8 billion in reserves. That’s $630 million more than what was projected in November.

What’s more, the state is on pace to collect almost the same amount of revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30 as the state projected in January 2020, before the pandemic was on anyone’s radar.

And that doesn’t even include the prospect of more federal revenue from last week’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which is expected to direct $3.2 billion to the state of Wisconsin, $2.3 billion to local governments and $189 million for critical infrastructure projects, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.