With abortion ban likely, Wisconsin's midterm elections already taking on a new form

Less than 24 hours after a leaked opinion draft showed the U.S. Supreme Court's intention to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, the potentially forthcoming decision has transformed the atmosphere and hijacked the debate about what's at stake in Wisconsin's senatorial and gubernatorial elections.

Beginning only moments after Politico broke the news, candidates on both sides made clear that the potential undoing of the Supreme Court's 50-year hold on Wisconsin's abortion ban would create a renewed sense of urgency and dramatically change the messaging candidates use to convince voters that their views and policies surrounding abortion are best fit for office.

The key detail ramping up energy on both sides: By the time November's gubernatorial and senatorial elections are settled, abortion is likely to be illegal in Wisconsin for the first time in 50 years.

As Republicans praised the leaked preliminary opinion while deriding the leak, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidates deemed themselves essential in the fight against Republicans' bid to ban abortion nationwide. They also made clear that they would vote to ensure women’s rights to obtain abortions nationwide — and do away with the filibuster while they’re at it.

"If the Supreme Court ruling becomes our reality, it will be up to elected officials to make that decision about women's health care and women's reproductive justice," state Treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski said at a press conference Tuesday morning. "And we know Ron Johnson does not care about women's reproductive justice."

Despite the majority opinion initial draft's origin being unclear, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson pinned the leak on Democrats, saying the "unprecedented breach" is "yet another example of how the radical left intends to 'fundamentally transform' America."

While Johnson's statement didn't clarify his precise thoughts on the likely ruling, it exemplified his campaign strategy since he declared a run for a third term in early January: America is in peril under Democratic governance, and his reelection in a swing state is necessary to turn the tide.

"Undermine our judicial system, open our borders, drive gasoline prices to record levels, forty year high inflation, and spark a crime wave. They are fundamentally destroying our country – they must be stopped," Johnson's statement continued.

Hours after the tweet, Johnson sent a substantively similar statement in an email with a link to donate to his campaign.

Johnson in December called for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade. And in May 2019, Johnson said he regretted the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, saying states should instead make their own rules on abortion. He has also said he supports a federal bill that would ban abortion after about 20 weeks after fertilization.

Data compiled by the Marquette Law School Poll over the last decade show that the majority of Wisconsinites have said abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin's existing law dictates that destroying the life of an "unborn child" would constitute a Class H felony, punishable by up to six years of combined prison time and extended supervision and a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The “willful killing of an unborn quick child,” or a fetus that has developed to the stage that it moves within the womb of the mother, would be a Class E felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The law, passed in 1849, includes an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law text 940.04 Abortion. (1) Any person, other than the mother, who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child is guilty of a Class H felony. (2) Any person, other than the mother, who does either of the following is guilty of a Class E felony: (a) Intentionally destroys the life of an unborn quick child; or (b) Causes the death of the mother by an act done with intent to destroy the life of an unborn child. It is unnecessary to prove that the fetus was alive when the act so causing the mother's death was committed. (5) This section does not apply to a therapeutic abortion which: (a) Is performed by a physician; and (b) Is necessary, or is advised by 2 other physicians as necessary, to save the life of the mother; and (c) Unless an emergency prevents, is performed in a licensed maternity hospital. (6) In this section “unborn child" means a human being from the time of conception until it is born alive.

With that ban likely to take hold unless the U.S. Supreme Court changes course, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers stands to forfeit his key position as the only figure standing between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban — a significant loss for his campaign.

"Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights," Evers said Monday evening. "I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor."

Evers' Press Secretary Kayla Anderson said in an email that "abortion is on the ballot this November."

"Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, a Democratic governor will be the only thing stopping extremist Republican lawmakers from enforcing a centuries-old law banning abortion with no exceptions," Anderson added.

That echoes President Joe Biden's stance, who told reporters Tuesday that if the court follows through and overturns Roe, "At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law."

But Evers' Republican gubernatorial opponents on Monday night said they had been praying for the decision. Candidate and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, joined in Tuesday morning, saying, "The sanctity of life should never be questioned."

Former Lt. Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch has said she would sign a bill that bans abortions once doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.

“Every single Republican running for governor supports policies restricting access to abortion in Wisconsin," Anderson said. "If Republicans get their way, tens of thousands of Wisconsinites could lose access to abortion, fertility treatments like IVF, cancer screenings, birth control, and more thanks to their divisive agenda for our healthcare."

Madison Common Council President Keith Furman, Vice President Jael Currie and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a joint statement Tuesday that they “refuse to go back to 1849.”

“We will not allow an extremist court, representing the position of a minority of voters, strip women of a hard-won right,” the Madison officials said. “We know that if this decision is allowed to stand, many more equally important rights will come under attack. The court’s reasoning threatens the right to privacy, gay rights, contraceptive rights and more.”

Like the top-four Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, the alders and mayor called on the U.S. Senate to end the filibuster in order to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, co-written by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. They also pushed for voters this fall to “elect public officials that share our views and values, representatives that have their eyes set on the future, not the past.”

While Democrats already have a majority in the U.S. Senate, they haven't universally organized to end the filibuster, even as Baldwin's measure to codify Roe stalled because of it. To rid the filibuster in the future would require greater momentum or a larger majority, two uncertain outcomes during a midterm year that experts say will likely favor Republicans.

But, speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court steps on Monday evening, Godlewski implied Democrats share some blame with the justices likely to overturn the longstanding decision protecting women's right to an abortion.

"I am frustrated that we have had 50 years to (codify Roe). And Democrats have had the White House, the Senate and the House to be able to do this — here we are."

Her swift advocacy has led to a surge in donations, campaign spokesperson Sarah Abel confirmed Tuesday. Abel added that fundraising isn't Godlewski's focus — it's the women who would lose access to "critical abortion care."

Also on Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson added to his Monday comments bashing the court's likely intention, saying he would codify Roe. Additionally, he shared a fundraising link stating, "Reproductive Rights are on the Ballot."

Similarly, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry's spokesperson Thad Nation said Lasry saw "a significant bump in online donations since Alex was on the Supreme Court steps last night after the story came out."

The leak also has vast implications for the attorney general race, where Attorney General Josh Kaul pledged Tuesday not to use the Department of Justice's resources to investigate or prosecute alleged violations of the state's 19th-century abortion ban.

In a statement, Baldwin said, "The stakes this November could not be higher ... People across the Badger State deserve two senators who are going to fight to protect the freedom to access safe abortion care."

