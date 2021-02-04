With new amendments, Assembly GOP plan delays repeal of Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate

In a statement Wednesday, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-authored the joint resolution to repeal the state emergency order and the amendment passed by the Senate last week, criticized Vos for not acting sooner. Nass has taken aim at Evers’ emergency order and mask mandate since they first went into effect in August.

Evers has issued multiple emergency orders and mask mandates, while the Legislature has refused to extend those orders. The governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as crucial for mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

GOP’s assertion

Republicans say the Legislature, not Evers, has the authority to initiate a mask mandate beyond the governor’s 60-day limit but so far have not proposed any such measure. Nearly 60 organizations have filed in opposition to the Republican measure aimed at eliminating Evers’ mask mandate.

Nass said he and other Senate Republicans had warned Vos “that there would be potential consequences for failing to act immediately in August 2020.” Nass has said allowing the governor’s order to remain in place could put other federal dollars in jeopardy, but it remains unclear if any other pandemic assistance approved by Congress could be at risk.