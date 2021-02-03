With new amendments, Assembly GOP plan delays the repeal of Tony Evers' mask mandate

Citing "unintended consequences" in a GOP effort to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying mask mandate that could leave intact the governor's ability to pass future orders, Republicans in the Assembly plan to amend the measure and send it back to the Senate for the third time.

An amendment would mark yet another delay to the state's COVID-19 relief package, which has ping-ponged between the GOP-led chambers for a month and could be heading for a veto as it includes several items Evers has opposed. The Legislature has not sent a pandemic-related measure to Evers’ desk since April.

For the time being, Evers' mask mandate looks to remain in place until at least mid-February, when the Senate could take up the new measures proposed by the Assembly. Currently, the mask order is slated to run until March 20.

While the Assembly was originally planning to repeal Evers' emergency order and mask mandate this week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday said the hang-up stems from a memo from legislative attorneys that indicates that, under the Senate proposal, Evers would retain his ability to issue any order that the Democratic governor "deems necessary for the security of persons and property while a state of emergency is in effect."