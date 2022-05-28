With no GOP endorsement, private funds could play bigger role in gubernatorial primary

The state Republican party’s decision not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year — a break from a long-standing practice — could give an outsized role to wealthy donors and outside groups looking to spend big on Wisconsin elections this fall.

Delegates attending the state GOP convention in Middleton last weekend declined to endorse a candidate in the state’s gubernatorial race, where a packed field of GOP hopefuls are vying to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall.

Critics of the endorsement process say the decision prevents establishment Republicans from hand-picking a preferred candidate months before voters have their say in the Aug. 9 primary, but it also cuts off candidates who may have otherwise received the endorsement from the state party’s cash and resources. The winner of the gubernatorial primary will go on to face Evers on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes election for both parties.

“With no endorsement, it makes the outside money even more important,” said Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending. “The super PACs and the dark money groups will have an outsized impact this time around as a result of this non-endorsement.”

While the Republican Party of Wisconsin has lagged behind its Democratic counterpart in fundraising and spending totals in recent years, the party still offers considerable support to those who earn an endorsement through resources like voter lists, neighborhood teams and joint fundraising efforts.

Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said it’s difficult to quantify the value of the state party’s endorsement on any individual campaign, but said party officials plan to align behind whomever wins the Aug. 9 primary. Party delegates also chose not to endorse in contested GOP primaries for attorney general, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

“This will allow us to work with all candidates equally,” he said. “The voters will decide in August, and we’ll take it from there.”

Rothschild said gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, who served eight years as lieutenant governor under Gov. Scott Walker, and former Marine Kevin Nicholson should have no trouble raising campaign funds leading up to the primary thanks to their individual PACs and ties to some of the state’s most wealthy GOP donors.

However, increased spending by super PACs could allow outside groups and conservative billionaires like Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein and Diane Hendricks to play a bigger role in the upcoming gubernatorial race, he added. The Uihleins own Pleasant Prairie’s packaging giant Uline, while Hendricks is the co-founder of Beloit-based roofing company ABC Supply.

“The money from the super-rich Republican donors — the Uihleins, Diane Hendricks — those folks may end up having more of a say than the chairman of the Republican state party,” Rothschild said.

Megadonors boost campaigns

Richard Uihlein urged Nicholson to join the gubernatorial race in January, months after Kleefisch announced her candidacy in September. The announcement came after Elizabeth Uihlein donated $20,000 to Kleefisch’s campaign, as well as $200,000 to a political action committee supporting Kleefisch’s run for governor.

The Uihleins and Hendricks earlier this year donated a combined $3.5 million to Wisconsin Truth PAC, a new super PAC created to support the reelection campaign of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Johnson, of Oshkosh, is running unopposed in the August primary and was one of just two statewide candidates — along with state treasurer candidate Orlando Owens — to secure the state party’s endorsement last week.

Tim Michels, who joined the race for governor in April, has pledged to largely self-fund his campaign and limit individual contributions to no more than $500, though state law caps such donations at $20,000. As the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., Michels is expected to inject millions of his own funds into his campaign.

“I’m not going to owe anyone anything,” he said last month. “I don’t give a rip about the lobbyists, the special interests, the PACs.”

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election have netted him praise from former President Donald Trump and a collective of Republican election deniers in the state, but it remains unclear if his support has generated sizable campaign donations. Recounts, court decisions and multiple reviews affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

A potential endorsement from Trump also looms large over the gubernatorial race as the former president’s support could provide a major benefit in the upcoming primary.

New reports due July 15

Campaign finance reports for the first half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on July 15 and will provide the first glimpse into fundraising efforts by Michels, Nicholson and Ramthun, who all joined the race earlier this year, as well as an update on Kleefisch’s progress.

Hannah Menchhoff, rapid response director for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, described the GOP convention as “a disaster and an embarrassment for the Republican Party.”

“They failed to unite around a candidate and will now continue the slog and division for another two and a half months,” Menchhoff said.

At a news conference Friday outside the state Capitol, where he announced he was handing in his nomination signatures, Evers said Democratic voters were united to reelect him to a second term this fall and pledged to continue to “serve as a brick wall against radical Republican proposals,” including bans on abortion, relaxed firearm restrictions and more stringent voting laws.

“We’re building a strong campaign that is ready to win,” Evers said. “Democrats are unified and ready to keep the governor’s office this November.”

Former GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said he believes the state party made a “huge mistake” by not offering an endorsement in several statewide races but added he does not expect the lack of an endorsement to play a major role in the August primary.

“For a candidate to walk out of the convention and declare victory because there was no endorsement, if that’s a victory, take it and go because it really doesn’t have much to do with Republicans going after their big goal, and that is defeating Gov. Evers,” Scholz said.

Evers reported holding more than $10 million at the close of 2021, according to campaign finance reports filed in January. Kleefisch reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign — 10 times more than the state Republican Party raised in the second half of last year. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what is expected to be an expensive gubernatorial race this year.

Democrats outraising GOP

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign or political party, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign’s or party’s organization, donor base and overall support.

Campaign finance laws written by Legislative Republicans and signed in late 2015 by Walker allow political parties to receive unlimited donations and make unlimited transfers of funds to candidates.

As was the case leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the state Democratic Party dramatically outraised the Republican Party of Wisconsin last year, with Democrats bringing in more than $2.25 million in the final five months of 2021, compared with about $322,000 raised by Republicans.

The Democratic Party raised more than $6.6 million last year, compared to less than $1.3 million raised by the Republican Party. Donations to state parties are not capped at $20,000 like they are for candidates.

Evers received more than $3.7 million from committees and PACs last year, including more than $2.2 million from the state Democratic Party.

“The Republican state party isn’t the fundraising goliath that it used to be,” Rothschild said.

Still, the Republican Party of Wisconsin has the ability to pump considerable funding and resources into campaigns. The party spent millions on Walker’s 2014 and 2018 reelection bids, though the former governor ran unopposed in primaries both years.

