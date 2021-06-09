With reelection announced, Tony Evers pushes back against GOP critics

Evers announced his plans to seek another term during the Wisconsin Democratic Convention Saturday. Soon after, Republicans also were quick to criticize Evers' administration over the state's unemployment system, which officials have blamed for the persistent backlog of claims caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers said the 60-year-old system's shortcomings have been well-documented and were greatly exacerbated by skyrocketing claims last year as sectors of the economy shut down or faced restrictions.

"We did the best we could, we made some mid-course corrections and we’re in a better place now and we will have a better system in the very near future," Evers said. "This was unprecedented and it was a system that should have been fixed a long time ago."

Evers said he plans to focus on "issues that I know people in Wisconsin care about," including increased spending on education, roads, infrastructure and healthcare. He added he's not concerned with Wisconsin's swing state status, which historically tends to spell bad news for the party that controls the White House.