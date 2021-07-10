With reelection on horizon, Gov. Tony Evers campaigns on Republican tax cut

Stolen homework

Many Republicans have already accused Evers of taking credit for a major tax cut that they engineered, potentially creating a new line of criticism that Evers, who has built a career on his bland flavor of politics, is dishonest.

"He was not being honest with Wisconsinites," said Wisconsin Republican Party chairperson Andrew Hitt. "He proposed over a billion dollar tax increase in his budget. Less than a half a year later, he signs this budget that cuts taxes by two billion and takes credit for it."

What Republicans don't mention is that Evers' proposed tax increases were focused mostly on manufacturers, marijuana and millionaires, and he did propose hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax credits for family caregivers, the working poor and others.

"Republicans don’t care about truth, they just care about attacking the governor at any cost," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison. "He did what they forced him to do. They're still attacking him for it."

Troubled base

Now that he's signed the second Republican-authored budget of his tenure into law, some fear Evers hasn't done enough for his own base voters and risks keeping them on the sidelines in 2022.