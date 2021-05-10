With release of federal guidance for stimulus funds, Wisconsin awaits details from governor

Other acceptable uses of the funds include providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic. It also can be used to pay for government services that were cut due to the pandemic's effect on revenues and on water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Late last month, Evers said his priority was to release the funding as soon as possible after receiving guidance from Treasury.

Republicans have complained about a lack of specifics on how Evers wants to use the funding. They recently asked to meet with Evers to discuss his plans for the funding, saying that the use of those dollars could factor into the budget process.

"As we have said, we need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them," Republican leaders wrote.