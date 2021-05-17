With Supreme Court taking up Mississippi case, Wisconsin's abortion ban could be reinstated

With the U.S. Supreme Court announcing it will revisit the issue of abortion bans, the implications could be profound for Wisconsin, which still has an anti-abortion law on the books.
The nation's high court announced Monday it will hear a case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Abortion rights advocates say banning such pre-viability abortions would be in direct contradiction to one of the key holdings in the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and subsequent cases that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus can survive outside of the womb, generally viewed as between 24 and 28 weeks.
The case the court will hear involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.
If the 6-3 majority conservative court were to issue a broad ruling that fully overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, that could lead to abortions in Wisconsin being banned.
Wisconsin is one of several states with an existing pre-Roe anti-abortion law on the books. The 1849 law criminalizes doctors who perform abortions. Under the law, performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, according to the National Institute for Reproductive Health.
Overturning the Roe v. Wade decision could allow the law to be reinstated in Wisconsin, although it would be up to district attorneys to enforce it. Without a full repeal of the decision, abortion rights advocates say it would be unlikely that Wisconsin's law would go back into effect.
Abortion rights advocates say it's uncertain whether the U.S Supreme Court would go so far as to fully repeal the Roe decision, but in the meantime, they're warning it remains a possibility with the high court revisiting the issue.
"No one actually has a legal crystal ball to know exactly what will happen with this decision," said Mike Murray, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. "The results are not guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination, but it definitely is concerning that the court would be willing to take a look at this law."
Murray said the court could decide to only look at Mississippi's 15-week ban, or could decide there isn't a constitutional underpinning for prohibitions of pre-viability abortion bans, which could allow bans at any fetal age and likely reinstate Wisconsin's abortion ban.
"This is where the uncertainty lies," Murray said. "We just don't know how broad of a stroke the majority will write the opinion with."
Either way, Democratic lawmakers are reminding their constituents of Wisconsin's abortion ban and the stakes of the U.S. Supreme Court taking up the Mississippi case.
"If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion would be immediately illegal in the state of Wisconsin," said Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who, along with Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, introduced a bill this year that would repeal Wisconsin's existing abortion ban.
In a statement, Roys called the Supreme Court's decision to take up the Mississippi case "an emergency for Wisconsinites' reproductive justice" and called on the Legislature to repeal the abortion ban.
Subeck said banning abortions in Wisconsin might lead to women seeking them underground, increasing the risk of death, loss of fertility and other significant health consequences of illicit abortions.
"The real risk is illegal abortions happen, individuals who are desperate to terminate a pregnancy seek out a way to do that, and often the results are devastating," Subeck said.
Wisconsin anti-abortion advocates want the U.S. Supreme Court to use the Mississippi case to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"Should this decision come out in favor of life, tens of thousands of children would be saved," said Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization. "It certainly shows us why we fought all these years to protect life."
Weininger said her organization will continue to advocate for the state's anti-abortion law to remain on the books and be reinstated if Roe is repealed. Weininger said if abortion again becomes illegal in Wisconsin, her organization would double down on educating people about alternatives to abortion to prevent people from seeking illicit abortions or going out of state for an abortion.
"It's always unsafe for the unborn child when it comes to an abortion," Weininger said. "Their consequence is death."
Eric Toney, a Republican candidate for attorney general and Fond du Lac County district attorney, said he would seek to enforce Wisconsin's abortion ban if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
Spokespersons for Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican attorney general candidate Ryan Owens didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Even if the Supreme Court didn't repeal Roe v. Wade, the eventual decision could still allow for more limitations on abortions that the Legislature could pass.
Wisconsin Republicans passed a serious of abortion restrictions over the past decade when they controlled the governor's office and Legislature. Those include laws that prohibit state health insurance plans for public employees from covering abortion procedures with some exceptions. They also include banning abortion after 20 weeks, restricting funding to Planned Parenthood, requiring an ultrasound before an abortion and requiring abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges, though that last law was blocked by a federal court.
In 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a series of Republican bills that would have restricted access to abortion.
One bill Evers vetoed would have imposed criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance where a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.
Other vetoed bills would have cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood; prohibited abortions based on the fetus’ race, sex or defects; and required providers to tell women seeking abortions using the drug mifepristone that the process may be reversed after the first dose.