Workforce shortage challenges reemerge as Wisconsin businesses dig out of the pandemic

A familiar shortage

For some industries like manufacturing and trucking, finding enough employees to meet demand was a challenge long before the pandemic.

“Historically, we generate more jobs than we have people to fill those jobs,” said Steven Deller, professor and community development specialist with the Center for Community and Economic Development at UW-Madison. “To put it crudely, we don’t have enough bodies to fill the jobs that the economy has generated.”

Dan Johnson, vice president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association said an explosion of online shopping and shortages of goods at grocery stores and pharmacies in the early months of the pandemic “put an incredible strain” on the trucking industry that has yet to let up.

One of the biggest challenges in fields like manufacturing and the trucking industry is that the number of young individuals seeking those jobs is outpaced by the amount of workers who are aging out of the workforce. Increasing demand in those industries further exacerbates the need for more workers.