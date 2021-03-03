World Dairy Expo exploring venue options outside Madison for upcoming event

Officials with the World Dairy Expo, the largest convention and exposition in Dane County, are exploring venue options outside the Madison area for this year's event, due to local COVID-19 restrictions.

Currently, Dane County, which has been home to the event for more than 50 years, remains the planned host for the expo. But event officials have been looking into alternative locations for the 2021 show, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

"Our leadership believes that it’s important for us to bring the global dairy industry together in some form and fashion in 2021," said Scott Bentley, the expo's general manager. "That is the desire that has prompted us to consider alternative venues.”

The expo, which brings in 62,000 people from 100 countries for a week each fall to the Alliant Energy Center, serves as a major economic boon for hotels and restaurants and typically has an estimated economic impact on the region of more than $45 million. The event also draws high-profile visits, with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue attending in 2019. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.