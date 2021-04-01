World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison

The 2020 expo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Dane County's proposed contract, the 2021 and 2022 events would be hosted by the county at no cost to the expo to help recoup losses from 2020.

"We are just elated that the World Dairy Expo has decided to remain in Madison, Wisconsin," tweeted state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, a fifth-generation dairy farmer. "This never should have even been a topic that was up for discussion, but thankfully, with all of the attention brought to it we were successful in convincing the Expo to stay."

Expo board president Bill Hageman said in a statement that clarity sought from Dane County on how to host the 2021 event "responsible and safely" at the Alliant Energy Center had come to fruition.

“We are grateful for the patience and commitment to World Dairy Expo exhibited by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process," he said. "Expo is excited for Madison to once again be the place where the global dairy industry meets."