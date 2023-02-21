Regardless of which two candidates come out on top in Tuesday’s state Supreme Court primary, voters can expect an avalanche of campaign ads and outside spending between now and April in a race that promises to shape Wisconsin's political and legal landscape for years to come.

The contest among conservatives Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow, and liberals Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz, is being closely watched around the country and is on track to become the most expensive judicial election in Wisconsin and possibly anywhere in the country.

Liberals view the election as the surest means to restore abortion rights, which the U.S. Supreme Court threw back to the states after overturning the constitutional right to an abortion guaranteed under Roe v. Wade in June, and to redraw state legislative maps that favor Republicans. Conservatives need to hold onto the seat and the 4-3 majority they've held on the high court for most of this century if they hope to block those liberal priorities.

Because the race is officially nonpartisan, the top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election regardless of their political orientation. But most observers expect one liberal and one conservative to rise to the top in Tuesday's balloting.

The race has already been competitive, with donors on both sides spending millions on their preferred candidates and the conservative candidates clashing to win support from their partisan camp.

Among the liberal candidates, operatives on both sides say the candidate to beat is Protasiewicz (pronounced “pro-tuh-SAY-witz”), a Milwaukee County circuit judge. She has received endorsements from two sitting liberal high court justices and has outraised Mitchell, a Dane County circuit judge, 10-to-1 in two successive fundraising periods.

But pundits aren't sure which conservative candidate will emerge with the most votes Tuesday.

Dorow has led Kelly in candidate fundraising. But Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice, has had the additional help of Fair Courts America, a group funded by the Illinois-based Republican donor Richard Uihlein that has committed to spending $2.4 million to support him. Kelly is also getting some unexpected help from a liberal group, A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund, which committed to spending over $2 million to attack Dorow, a Waukesha County circuit judge.

The conservative candidates and their supporters have clashed throughout the primary, with Kelly not committing to endorsing Dorow if she wins Tuesday. Dorow said she would endorse Kelly if he wins.

Dorow has also called on Kelly supporters to stop attacking her after his supporters repeatedly questioned her qualifications on the campaign trail. Since Dorow's public request to tone down the conservative in-fighting, Kelly himself went after the Waukesha judge, questioning her preparedness and saying her record doesn't provide any record of her self-described judicial conservativism.

A Fair Courts America spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment on whether the group would back Dorow if she wins the primary election.

"Conservative candidates and their supporters need to come together after tomorrow night," Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming said on Twitter Monday. "Like at 8:00 p.m."

About $9.2 million has already been spent on this race Tuesday, with liberals and conservatives each spending half that amount, according to media tracking firm AdImpact Politics.

That includes about $2.8 million to boost Kelly, $2.3 million to boost Protasiewicz, $960,000 to support Dorow, $2.2 million to attack Dorow and $850,000 to attack Protasiewicz, according to AdImpact.