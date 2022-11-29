'You've got this,' Donald Trump told GOP governor candidate Tim Michels days before midterm loss

Defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who failed to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the state's midterm election, said former President Donald Trump told him about a week before the general election that he would not come to Wisconsin because Michels' victory was all but certain.

Michels ultimately lost to incumbent Evers by roughly 3 points as Democrats staved off what many Republicans predicted to be nationwide GOP gains. Michels told 1130 WISN-AM's Jay Weber Tuesday he spoke with Trump about a week before the Nov. 8 election, but the former president — who endorsed Michels and held a rally in the state days before his Aug. 9 victory over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch — said he would not be coming to Wisconsin.

"He said, 'I'm not going to come in. You've got this thing. I've seen all the numbers. It looks really strong, congratulations,'" Michels recalled of his conversation with Trump.

"I never asked him for money, he never offered money," Michels said of Trump, adding that he was also told leading up to the election by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Gov. Tommy Thompson and former Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus that he was almost certain to win over Evers.

"We were convinced we had this," Michels added.

Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., said another major factor in his loss to Evers was the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, which invigorated Democratic and young voters.

“They were upset," Michels said. "For whatever reason they wanted to have the same access to abortion that their parents and their grandparents had and they were ticked off, if you will, that that had been taken away from them."

Michels added that the issue also impacted anti-abortion voters as well. Michels had previously said the state's 1849 abortion ban, which remains on the books and does not provide exceptions for rape or incest, was an "exact mirror of my position." But in September, Michels said he would sign a bill providing those exceptions if the ban is upheld in court. Evers, who has sought to codify Roe v. Wade, has said he would not support such exceptions if it means leaving Wisconsin's 1849 law in place.

“The whole abortion issue got very messy and very dicey and I think some of them sat on their hands," he added.

Democratic strategists have said abortion played a huge role in the party's ability to stave off Republican prospects of a red wave in Wisconsin and helped push turnout in Dane County, a liberal bastion in the state, to roughly 90%.

"You could give out $100 bills and I don’t know if 90% of the people would show up in Oconomowoc,” Michels said.

Michels said statewide Republican campaigns need to undergo a "complete revamping" in order to ensure victories in the coming years, including a high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next April. In that race, conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is not seeking another term, leaving her seat and a crucial majority on the seven-member court up for grabs.

"We can’t wait for another couple of months to get started on tweaking this thing, on making it better," Michels said. "There’s a spring Supreme Court election and we need to start tweaking things and getting better now."

"I don’t mean to throw anybody under the bus here on the Republican side, but we’re probably operating a lot of aspects like we did three election cycles ago, maybe in some cases 10 or 20 years ago,” Michels added.

Asked to respond to some criticism he's faced among Republicans for his financial commitment to his campaign this year, Michels said he spent about $12 million leading up to the Aug. 9 primary, followed by another $8 million of his own funds leading up to the November election. He added that GOP groups spent close to another $30 million on the race. Final spending reports will be due at the end of the year.

"This was the most expensive governor’s race in the entire country," Michels said. "Could I have put more in, in hindsight, we would say yeah, I could always put more in. I am not a bottomless pit … I have limited resources.”