Grand Marsh man charged with attempted homicide for alleged attack on officers

A Grand Marsh man faces nine felony charges including first-degree attempted homicide after he allegedly attacked officers trying to take him into custody.

According to a press release, the Sauk County Sheriff’s office was asked by Adams County Sheriff Brent York to help take a man into custody at a town of Springdale residence in Adams County Jan. 3. Online court records show that Timothy J. Owensby, 36, had 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography filed against him in Adams County Court on Dec. 31 and that a court summons was issued in that case.

When Adams County deputies responded Jan. 3, along with a Sauk County detective, people at the residence denied the subject was home. The homeowner allowed police to search the home for Owensby.

Authorities went into a bedroom and Owensby, allegedly was found on a bed covered under clothes and blankets with a knife in his hand. The deputies proceeded to negotiate for 90 minutes with Owensby to comply and release the knife. However, Owensby allegedly armed himself with another knife, which prompted more Sauk County deputies to assist.

Owensby was taken into custody using nonlethal force. Owensby allegedly made death threats toward deputies during the process and stabbing motions toward a deputy that penetrated the officer’s uniform jacket. After medical clearance, Owensby is incarcerated in the Adams County Jail.

In addition to the attempted homicide charge, Owensby is charged with two counts of resisting an officer causing bodily harm, five counts of battery or threat to an officer and one count of failing to comply with an officer. Cash bail was set at $15,000. Owensby remains in Adams County jail as of Jan. 13.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.