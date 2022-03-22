Grandmother of teen killed by Madison police in 2015 asks judge to OK homicide charge

Nearly seven years after the Dane County district attorney's office declined to prosecute the Madison police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson, Robinson's grandmother is employing a rarely used state law in the hopes that a judge will authorize charging the officer with homicide.
Sharon Irwin-Henry filed a petition Monday under
a section of state law that allows a judge to review evidence and approve charges in a case if a district attorney refuses to do so. Irwin-Henry wants Madison police officer Matt Kenny charged with either first- or second-degree reckless homicide in the March 6, 2015, death of Robinson at a friend's home on Williamson Street on Madison's Near East Side.
According to reports of his behavior at the time and toxicology tests, Robinson, who was Black, was high on a mixture of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and an anti-anxiety medication and allegedly assaulted two people. Kenny, who is white, was the first officer to arrive on the scene and encountered Robinson in a darkened stairwell leading up to the home's second-floor apartment.
There, he told investigators, Robinson ambushed him by punching him in the head and Kenny was left with no choice but to protect himself by firing seven times, killing Robinson.
Matt Kenny
MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Irwin-Henry, however, points to expert analysis and other evidence uncovered as part of a federal civil rights case filed by Robinson's mother after Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced on May 12, 2015, that Kenny would not be charged with a crime in state court.
She contends that evidence shows Kenny lied about what happened in the stairwell — including that Robinson hit him hard enough to give him a concussion and that he fired his weapon at the top of the stairs — and questions his decision to enter the home without waiting for backup.
"When the case reached federal court, the factual landscape changed dramatically from the initial ... investigations and charging decision," Irwin-Henry's petition states. "In the end, this case ultimately turns on one question — what happened between Robinson and Kenny in the stairwell on March 6."
Irwin-Henry's attorney, Syovata Edari, said if there was no confrontation between Robinson and Kenny in the stairwell, that removes any justification Kenny had for opening fire.
Robinson's mother, Andrea Irwin, settled the civil rights case in February 2017, with the city's insurer agreeing to pay $3.35 million — at the time the largest such award in state history — but without Kenny or the city admitting any fault. Irwin-Henry was not party to that case and said she reaped none of its financial reward.
In a statement filed with the petition Monday, she said she waited seven years to seek charges against Kenny because she wasn't aware of the state law that provides a way for her to do that and didn't have the money to hire an attorney. Edari has agreed to work pro bono but Irwin-Henry and her supporters are fundraising to compensate her, Irwin-Henry and Edari said.
Ozanne, Kenny and the Madison Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing. Kenny has long been assigned to a non-public-facing role at the department's training center.
A legal maneuver similar to the one being employed by Irwin-Henry is also being employed in Milwaukee County by the family of a 2016 Wauwatosa police shooting victim
in an effort to have the officer, Joseph Mensah, charged. Mensah has said the man he shot, Jay Anderson Jr., reached for a gun after he discovered him sleeping in a park.
Special prosecutors reviewing the case said Friday that a decision on whether to file charges should come in four to six weeks.
Irwin-Henry is looking to have a judge declare there's probable cause to charge Kenny and appoint a special prosecutor with no ties to law enforcement to prosecute him.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Photos: Remembering the Tony Robinson shooting protests in Madison
Tony Robinson anniversary(1)
Tony Robinson, 19, was fatally shot on March 6, 2015.
Tony Robinson anniversary
Tony Robinson, 19, was fatally shot on March 6, 2015.
Phil Brinkman
2015_03_07 10_54_13 Tony Robinson anniversary
Madison police still on the scene Saturday, March 7, 2015, of a police involved shooting of an 19-year old man at a home on Williamson Street.
STEVE APPS -- State Journal
2015_03_07 12_37_22 Tony Robinson anniversary
Demonstrators gather outside the Madison Public Safety Building in Madison March 7, 2015, to protest the police-related shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
2015_03_07 14_16_39 Tony Robinson anniversary
Kyrisha Isom, 24, of Madison weeps during a rally along Williamson Street on March 7 to protest a police shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Tony Robinson. Isom says she had been friends with Robinson for about 12 years. At her right is Derrick McCann, also of Madison.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
2015_03_07 14_34_38 Tony Robinson anniversary
Ralliers gather outside a residence on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. Saturday, March 7, 2015 to protest an overnight police-related shooting death which claimed the life of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
2015_03_07 14_46_46 Tony Robinson anniversary
Ralliers gather outside a residence on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. Saturday, March 7, 2015 to protest an overnight police-related shooting death which claimed the life of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_03_07 16_48_03 Tony Robinson anniversary
Kaleem Caire, founder of One City Early Learning Center, delivers impassioned remarks during gathering of church and community leaders and residents at Fountain of Life Covenant Church in Madison, Wis. Saturday, March 7, 2015. The assembly was held following an overnight police officer shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 03/08/2015) Kaleem Caire, former head of the Urban League of Greater Madison and founder of One City Early Learning Center, speaks out about the shooting during a gathering at Fountain of Life Covenant Church. “I don’t want to have unity, I want action,” Caire said.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 10_14_29 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters walk down East Washington Avenue during a march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 10_19_22 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters walk down South Ingersoll Street during a march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 10_30_17 Tony Robinson anniversary
Destiny Marshall of Atlanta, center, is comforted by friends during a protest march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. Marshall said she knew Robinson. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 10_54_26 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters walk up South Blair Street during a march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_00_51 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters walk down East Washington Avenue during a march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_12_15 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters approach the State Capitol during a march in memory of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_14_19 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters approach the State Capitol during a march in memory of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_17_03 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters chant while gathering in memory of Tony Robinson at the State Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_20_04 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters gather in memory of Tony Robinson at the State Capitol rotunda in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 3/10/2015) Protesters fill the Capitol rotunda Monday to make their voices heard over Friday night’s death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_25_21 Tony Robinson anniversary
Brandi Grayson during a protest march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 4/3/2015) An estimated 1,500 people, many of them area high school students, attend a March 9 demonstration at the state Capitol organized by the Young, Gifted and Black Coalition to protest the fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 11_33_06 Tony Robinson anniversary
during a protest march in memory of Tony Robinson to the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by police last Friday. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 15_02_39 Tony Robinson anniversary
Turin Carter, an uncle of Tony Robinson, speaks Monday, March 9, 2015 during a press conference outside the home where his nephew was killed by a Madison, Wis. police officer several days earlier. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 3/10/2015) Turin Carter, Tony Robinson’s uncle, speaks at a press conference Monday. Carter said multiple times that Robinson’s family is not “anti-police” and does not condone demonstrators who have said not to trust law enforcement.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 15_07_34 Tony Robinson anniversary
From left, Tony Robinson, Sr. and Andrea Irwin, parents of Tony Robinson, appear Monday, March 9, 2015 during a press conference outside the home where their 19-year-old son was killed by a Madison, Wis. police officer several days earlier. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 3/10/2015) Tony Robinson Sr., left, and Andrea Irwin stand together Monday during a press conference about the death of their son, 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_03_09 15_21_25 Tony Robinson anniversary
A younger sibling of Tony Robinson places flowers on a memorial outside the Madison, Wis. home Monday, March 9, 2015 where his 19-year-old brother was killed by a Madison police officer several days earlier. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_03_10 11_11_40 Tony Robinson anniversary
A woman cleans the porch at 1125 Williamson Street, the scene of the shooting death of Tony Robinson, in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Robinson was shot last Friday night by a police officer. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 03/11/2015) A woman cleans the porch at 1125 Williamson St., the Near East Side apartment home where 19-year-old Tony Robinson was killed by a Madison police officer on Friday night. (Published on 4/8/2015) A woman cleans the porch at 1125 Williamson St., the apartment home where 19-year-old Tony Robinson was killed by a Madison police officer on March 6.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_10 11_30_20 Tony Robinson anniversary
Former neighborhood resident Kathy Sliter and her dog, Lucia, view a memorial established near the scene of the shooting death of Tony Robinson on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Robinson was shot last Friday night by a police officer. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_10 11_31_43 Tony Robinson anniversary
Former neighborhood resident Kathy Sliter straightens a sign while viewing a memorial established near the scene of the shooting death of Tony Robinson on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Robinson was shot last Friday night by a police officer. Sliter and her dog, Lucia, were in the neighborhood Tuesday. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 03/11/2015) Kathy Sliter straightens a sign at the memorial that has formed on Williamson Street near the apartment where 19-year-old Tony Robinson was killed by a Madison police officer Friday night.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_10 11_40_28 Tony Robinson anniversary
Pieces of a memorial rest on a snow bank near the scene of the shooting death of Tony Robinson on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Robinson was shot last Friday night by a police officer. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 03/15/2015) Pieces of a memorial Tuesday rest on a snow bank near the scene of the shooting death of Tony Robinson on Williamson Street in Madison. Robinson was fatally shot March 6 by a Madison police officer.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_10 18_34_01 Tony Robinson anniversary
Madison East's Davion Washington wears a Black Lives Matter t-shirt along with the rest of the basketball team as they warm up before a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball regional final against Middleton at Madison East High School in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 10, 2015. Amber Arnold -- State Journal (Published on 03/19/2015) Madison East’s Davion Washington wears a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt along with the rest of the Purgolders boys basketball team as they warm up before a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball regional final against Middleton at home on March 10.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 14_43_48 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters prepare to march from Worthington Park during a protest of the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 15_34_17 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters march inbound on East Washington Avenue during a protest of the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 6/8/2015) Protesters demonstrate March 11 on East Washington Avenue in Madison five days after the fatal police shooting of Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 15_43_57 Tony Robinson anniversary
With streets shut down, Madison police officers help facilitate a march of protesters demonstrating against the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 3/22/2015) With streets shut down, Madison police officers facilitate a protest march earlier this month against the police killing of Tony Robinson. Some say racist attitudes were behind the shooting, which they call murder. Since the shooting, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has said officers showed “incredible poise and professionalism at a time when emotions were running understandably high.”
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 15_45_46 Tony Robinson anniversary
Madison police chief Mike Koval, left, walks with University of Wisconsin student Joshua Harrison of Dayton, Ohio, during a protest of the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 3/17/2015) Madison police chief Mike Koval, left, walks with UW-Madison student Joshua Harrison of Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday during a protest of the police killing of 19-year-old Tony Robinson. (Published on 3/27/2015) Police Chief Mike Koval, left, talks with UW-Madison student Joshua Harrison of Dayton, Ohio, during a March 11 protest against the fatal shooting of Tony Robinson by a Madison officer.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 16_32_41 Tony Robinson anniversary
Christen Justice, center, and other protesters march west on Commercial Avenue during a protest against the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 17_22_36 Tony Robinson anniversary
The family of Dontre Hamilton speaks during a protest against the police killing of Tony Robinson in front of the Governor's Mansion in Maple Bluff, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_11 17_31_06 Tony Robinson anniversary
A protester hangs a banner reading "Black Lives Matter" on the gate outside of the Governor's Mansion during a protest of the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_12 13_35_02 Tony Robinson anniversary
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Thursday, March 12, 2015. At left is Division of Criminal Investigation administrator David Matthews. The news conference was regarding the investigation of the police-involved shooting death of Tony Robinson. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 7/04/2015) Attorney General Brad Schimel, right, criticized a provision added to the 2015-17 state budget Thursday that would alter the state’s open records law.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 14_48_54 Tony Robinson anniversary
Mourners gather beside an open casket during a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal (Published on 03/15/2015) Mourners gather beside an open casket during a funeral service Saturday for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School’s Milton McPike Field House. Robinson, who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6, was remembered as a young man with big dreams.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 16_04_02 Tony Robinson anniversary
Tony Robinson Sr., left, and Andrea Irwin make their entrance into the funeral service for their 19-year-old son, Tony Robinson, at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal (Published on 03/15/2015) Tony Robinson Sr., left, and Andrea Irwin enter the field house for the funeral service for their son.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 16_10_26 Tony Robinson anniversary
People attend a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal (Published on 03/15/2015) About 1,000 people attend a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School’s Milton McPike Field House, with an overflow of about 200 watching the service on video from the school’s gym.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 16_35_39 Tony Robinson anniversary
Jivonte Davis, left, comforts Jordan King, with Jack Spaulding, at right, after King and Spaulding spoke to a crowd about their friend Tony Robinson during Robinson's funeral service at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson, 19, was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal (Published on 03/15/2015) Jivonte Davis, left, comforts Jordan King after King spoke to a crowd about his friend Tony Robinson during Robinson’s funeral service Saturday.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 16_48_53 Tony Robinson anniversary
Tyrone Henry, left, and Sharon Irwin raise their hands as the crowd joins in during a funeral service for their grandson, 19-year-old Tony Robinson, at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 16_49_38 Tony Robinson anniversary
A crowd raises their hands together during a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_03_14 Tony Robinson anniversary
Mourners comfort each other during a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School's Milton McPike Field House in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 11_59_35 Tony Robinson anniversary
T. Banks, a Madison resident and 2006 graduate of Madison East High School leads a chant during a sit-in protesting the March police killing of Tony Robinson in front of the high school near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 12_24_14 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters dance and play music from cars as they block East Washington Avenue during a sit-in protesting the March police killing of Tony Robinson near Madison East High School and the intersection with Fourth Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 4/15/2015) Protesters dance and play music from cars Tuesday as they block East Washington Avenue near Madison East High School and the intersection with Fourth Street during a sit-in protest against the March 6 fatal police shooting of unarmed 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 13_46_08 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters occupy the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street while protesting the March police killing of Tony Robinson near Madison East High School in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 15_33_38 Tony Robinson anniversary
Student protesters carry sleeping bags and blankets to a sit-in protest of the March police killing of Tony Robinson near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 16_09_23 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters set up blankets in the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street during a sit-in protest of the March police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 18_22_01 Tony Robinson anniversary
A young man is put in handcuffs as police disperse a sit-in protest of the March police killing of Tony Robinson at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 4/15/2015) A young man is put in handcuffs Tuesday as police disperse the sit-in protest, which lasted for eight hours before police declared it an unlawful assembly and began moving people toward the sidewalk.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_14 18_22_08 Tony Robinson anniversary
A woman is held back by a police officer as she reacts to a young man being put in handcuffs as police disperse a sit-in protest of the March police killing of Tony Robinson at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_04_26 14_41_53 Tony Robinson anniversary
Students hold up their their cell phone flash lights to honor Tony Robinson at the 2015 Youth & Unity Summit at Memorial High School April 26, 2015, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
ANDY MANIS,
2015_04_26 14_56_44 Tony Robinson anniversary
Andrea Irwin, second from right, Tony Robinson's mother, and family members raise their hands in honor of Tony Robinson at the 2015 Youth & Unity Summit at Memorial High School April 26, 2015, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis) (Published on 4/27/2015) Tony Robinson’s mother, Andrea Irwin, second from right, and other family members raise their hands in his honor.
ANDY MANIS,
2015_05_12 13_47_43 Tony Robinson anniversary
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne wipes his brow during a press conference at the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Ozanne said during the appearance that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson in March. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 14_09_03 Tony Robinson anniversary
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne speaks during a press conference at the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Ozanne said during the appearance that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson in March. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 14_14_33 Tony Robinson anniversary
Supporters of Tony Robinson gather outside the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015 after Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cleared Madison officer Matt Kenny of any wrongdoing in a shooting of the unarmed 19-year-old in March. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 14_27_11 Tony Robinson anniversary
Andre Johnson, left, juvenile justice services manager with the Dane County Department of Human Services, with Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys and Girls Club CEO, at right, holds up a phone with a live broadcast of a press conference announcing whether Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny will face criminal charges for the shooting death of Tony Robinson on March 6, outside the room at the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Amber Arnold -- State Journal
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 15_20_11 Tony Robinson anniversary
Rev. Chris Long, an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, right, leads a song with other clergy and community leaders while gathered along Williamson Street and to listen to the press conference of Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 16_08_12 Tony Robinson anniversary
A memorial for Tony Robinson sits outside of the Social Justice Center before a press conference with Robinson's family in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 16_46_39 Tony Robinson anniversary
Supporters of Tony Robinson's family participate in a march along E. Wilson St. in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 16_52_31 Tony Robinson anniversary
From left, family attorney Jon Loevy, Tony Robinson's uncle Turin Carter, and grandmother Sharon Irwin, speak during a press conference at the Social Justice Center in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 16_55_40 Tony Robinson anniversary
Sharon Irwin, grandmother of Tony Robinson, leaves a press conference at the Social Justice Center in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 16_59_10 Tony Robinson anniversary
Supporters of Tony Robinson's family pause for a prayer in front of the Dane County Public Safety building in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_05_20 Tony Robinson anniversary
Supporters of Tony Robinson's family participate in a march to the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_11_46 Tony Robinson anniversary
Craig Spaulding, a friend of the Robinson family, makes a statement before the start of a protest march along Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_20_06 Tony Robinson anniversary
Boyfriend Jeff Jackson comforts Andrea Irwin, the mother of Tony Robinson, while escorting her during a protest march along Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_22_57 Tony Robinson anniversary
Andrea Irwin, center, mother of Tony Robinson, Jr. takes part in an observance on the steps of Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, May 12, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_30_17 Tony Robinson anniversary
Demonstrators march along Williamson Street protesting the police shooting death of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 17_44_09 Tony Robinson anniversary
Andrea Irwin, mother of Tony Robinson, and her boyfriend Jeff Jackson, center, participate in a protest march along Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_12 18_54_06 Tony Robinson anniversary
A protester who refused to be identified raises his fist while chanting during a protest march stopped at John Nolen Drive and Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 08_09_56 Tony Robinson anniversary
Olga Ennis, touches a memorial on the porch of of the Williamson Street home where Tony Robinson Jr. was killed during a rally in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Ennis said she is a neighborhood resident who knew Robinson. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 08_50_58 Tony Robinson anniversary
Brandi Grayson of Madison's Young, Black and Gifted Coalition leads demonstrators in a chant during a rally for Tony Robinson Jr. on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 10/25/2015) Brandi Grayson of Madison’s Young, Black and Gifted Coalition leads demonstrators in a chant during a rally in May on Williamson Street in Madison for Tony Robinson Jr., who was shot and killed by a police officer. (Published on 12/30/2015) “This is not a moment, this is not a day, this is a movement.” BRANDI GRAYSON, a leader of the Young, Gifted and Black coalition, speaking in the wake of the death of Tony Robinson. Robinson, a 19-year-old black man, was shot to death by a white Madison police officer on March 6.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 08_56_40 Tony Robinson anniversary
James Madison Memorial High School student Naomi Makesa, 17, helps hold a banner during a rall for Tony Robinson Jr. on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 09_04_47 Tony Robinson anniversary
Supporters of Tony Robinson Jr. participate in rally on Williiamson Street in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 10_29_20 Tony Robinson anniversary
Demonstrators in a rally for Tony Robinson Jr. make their way up John Nolen Drive in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 10_35_41 Tony Robinson anniversary
Demonstrators in a rally for Tony Robinson Jr. walk in a tunnel under the Monona Terrace Convention Center while making their way along John Nolen Drive in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 5/14/2015) About 300 people walk in the John Nolen Drive tunnel under Monona Terrace in a rally for Tony Robinson on Wednesday.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 11_22_58 Tony Robinson anniversary
Demonstrators in a rally for Tony Robinson Jr. assemble outside the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, May 13, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 15_01_47 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters lock arms in the middle of Doty Street refusing to leave during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 15_24_38 Tony Robinson anniversary
A man is asked by police officers to move from the street before being handcuffed during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal (Published on 5/14/2015) A man is asked by police officers to move from the street before being handcuffed Wednesday during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison. Twenty-eight people were arrested and cited for violating a city ordinance against obstructing traffic. The demonstration was in response to the announcement Tuesday that Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny would not face charges in the shooting death of Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 15_30_31 Tony Robinson anniversary
A woman looks out at a sea of police officers making arrests during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 15_31_31 Tony Robinson anniversary
Protesters in the middle of Doty Street are placed in handcuffs during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 15_35_54 Tony Robinson anniversary
Kristen Brock-Petroshius of Madison, who said she is eight months pregnant, is led away in handcuffs by police officers during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_05_13 16_11_59 Tony Robinson anniversary
A young boy throws a bottle of water at a passing car during a protest near the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 13, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Tuesday that Madison police officer Matt Kenny would not face charges for shooting and killing Tony Robinson on March 6, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
2015_06_03 13_58_26 Tony Robinson anniversary
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval appears Wednesday, June 3, 2015 at a press conference in the department's Central District station to discuss the department's exoneration of officer Matt Kenny in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson last March. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 6/4/2015) Madison Police Chief Mike Koval speaks Wednesday during a press conference on his decision to clear Officer Matt Kenny of any wrongdoing in the March 6 shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson. Koval said he determined after reviewing an internal investigation of the shooting that Kenny did not violate department protocols at any point during the incident.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
2015_06_03 14_15_55 Tony Robinson anniversary
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval departs a Wednesday, June 3, 2015 press conference in the department's Central District station after speaking to members of the media about the department's exoneration of officer Matt Kenny in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson last March. John Hart -- State Journal (Published on 6/4/2015) Madison Police Chief Mike Koval leaves a press conference Wednesday after saying the department will work to transition Officer Matt Kenny, who fatally shot 19-year-old Tony Robinson on March 6, back to full duty. Kenny has been on paid leave since the shooting.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Mike Koval
Mike Koval
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!