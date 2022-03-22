Grandmother of teen killed by Madison police in 2015 asks judge to OK homicide charge

Nearly seven years after the Dane County district attorney's office declined to prosecute the Madison police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson, Robinson's grandmother is employing a rarely used state law in the hopes that a judge will authorize charging the officer with homicide.

Sharon Irwin-Henry filed a petition Monday under a section of state law that allows a judge to review evidence and approve charges in a case if a district attorney refuses to do so. Irwin-Henry wants Madison police officer Matt Kenny charged with either first- or second-degree reckless homicide in the March 6, 2015, death of Robinson at a friend's home on Williamson Street on Madison's Near East Side.

According to reports of his behavior at the time and toxicology tests, Robinson, who was Black, was high on a mixture of hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and an anti-anxiety medication and allegedly assaulted two people. Kenny, who is white, was the first officer to arrive on the scene and encountered Robinson in a darkened stairwell leading up to the home's second-floor apartment.

There, he told investigators, Robinson ambushed him by punching him in the head and Kenny was left with no choice but to protect himself by firing seven times, killing Robinson.

Irwin-Henry, however, points to expert analysis and other evidence uncovered as part of a federal civil rights case filed by Robinson's mother after Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced on May 12, 2015, that Kenny would not be charged with a crime in state court.

She contends that evidence shows Kenny lied about what happened in the stairwell — including that Robinson hit him hard enough to give him a concussion and that he fired his weapon at the top of the stairs — and questions his decision to enter the home without waiting for backup.

"When the case reached federal court, the factual landscape changed dramatically from the initial ... investigations and charging decision," Irwin-Henry's petition states. "In the end, this case ultimately turns on one question — what happened between Robinson and Kenny in the stairwell on March 6."

Irwin-Henry's attorney, Syovata Edari, said if there was no confrontation between Robinson and Kenny in the stairwell, that removes any justification Kenny had for opening fire.

Robinson's mother, Andrea Irwin, settled the civil rights case in February 2017, with the city's insurer agreeing to pay $3.35 million — at the time the largest such award in state history — but without Kenny or the city admitting any fault. Irwin-Henry was not party to that case and said she reaped none of its financial reward.

In a statement filed with the petition Monday, she said she waited seven years to seek charges against Kenny because she wasn't aware of the state law that provides a way for her to do that and didn't have the money to hire an attorney. Edari has agreed to work pro bono but Irwin-Henry and her supporters are fundraising to compensate her, Irwin-Henry and Edari said.

Ozanne, Kenny and the Madison Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing. Kenny has long been assigned to a non-public-facing role at the department's training center.

A legal maneuver similar to the one being employed by Irwin-Henry is also being employed in Milwaukee County by the family of a 2016 Wauwatosa police shooting victim in an effort to have the officer, Joseph Mensah, charged. Mensah has said the man he shot, Jay Anderson Jr., reached for a gun after he discovered him sleeping in a park.

Special prosecutors reviewing the case said Friday that a decision on whether to file charges should come in four to six weeks.

Irwin-Henry is looking to have a judge declare there's probable cause to charge Kenny and appoint a special prosecutor with no ties to law enforcement to prosecute him.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

