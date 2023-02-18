A Kieler company that specializes in cleaning food-processing facilities has paid more than $1.5 million in penalties after investigators found at least 102 children, ages 13-17, were employed working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning brisket saws, head splitters and other meat-processing equipment.

Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, paid the penalties Thursday in the case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The amount represents $15,138 for each minor-age employee who was employed in violation of the law — at least three of whom suffered injuries — and is the maximum penalty allowed under federal law, the DOL said in a statement Friday.

“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicate a corporatewide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” said Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator of the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division. “These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place.”

The DOL said PSSI had the children working overnight shifts at 13 meat-processing facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas. Tyson Food, Cargill Inc. and JBS Foods were among the owners of the facilities the children were cleaning.

In a statement, PSSI said it was “pleased to have finalized this settlement,” that none of the children involved still work for the company and that the “company has a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18.”

“As soon as we became aware of the DOL’s allegations, we conducted multiple additional audits of our employee base and hired a third-party law firm to review and help further strengthen our policies in this area,” the company said. “We have also conducted multiple additional trainings for hiring managers, including on spotting identity theft.”

The Wage and Hour Division began its investigation into PSSI in August 2022, and on Nov. 9, 2022, the government filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Nebraska based on evidence that the company had employed at least 31 children, ages 13-17, in hazardous occupations to clean dangerous powered equipment during overnight shifts at JBS USA plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota, and at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minnesota, the DOL said.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Nov. 10 forbidding the company and its employees from committing child labor violations, and on Dec. 6, 2022, PSSI agreed to comply with federal child labor law and take steps to make sure it would, including employing an outside compliance specialist.

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags,” said Michael Lazzeri, Wage and Hour regional administrator in Chicago.

“When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults — who had recruited, hired and supervised these children — tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices,” Lazzeri said.

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches