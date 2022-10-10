Grassroots climate action: Conference puts attendees in charge of plan

You don’t need to be a climate scientist or a policymaker to attend this conference, but you will be expected to help come up with solutions to the climate crisis.

The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters will hold its second Climate Fast Forward conference on Oct. 17, where attendees will spend the day, with the help of professional facilitators, coming up with immediate actions and long-term strategies to address climate change in Wisconsin.

Jonathan Foley, a former UW-Madison climate scientist who now leads the climate solutions nonprofit Project Drawdown, will provide a keynote address, and there will be panel discussions with other experts and leaders.

But the work will be done by the attendees themselves, said Lizzie Condon, environmental initiatives director for the academy, a 152-year-old nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the world by connecting people and ideas.

“They’re coming to this conference to contribute,” Condon said. “They will have an opportunity to learn, but they’re really there to share and to make commitments to action.”

The conference will include themed breakouts to brainstorm on topics of climate justice and community resilience; the green economy; natural and working landscapes; the built environment; and an Indigenous-led session on traditional perspectives on the environment.

Condon said there will be an emphasis on equity and climate justice, the idea that the climate crisis affects some people and communities more than others.

“This is going to create an action plan for Wisconsin,” Condon said. “We want people on the front lines of climate change impacts to be represented and have a voice in this plan.”

Condon said many in the room will be teenagers, who can contribute just as much as the experts and political leaders.

“They have an investment in the future,” she said. “These are the people who have to live this future more than any of us.”

Condon said the goal is a plan — to be published early next year — that includes policy recommendations as well as individual and collective actions that can have “a true transformational impact.”

The conference will build on one held in 2019, where more than 300 people generated a report with more than 400 ideas, including putting a price on carbon, exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and creating a state-run program like AmeriCorps to work on climate resilience.

“Politically in Wisconsin some of that is just not possible,” she said.

At the same time, much has changed in the four years since the last conference.

If you go What: Climate Fast Forward, a grassroots conference dedicated to climate action When: Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Monona Terrace convention center Register: Pre-registration open through Friday at go.madison.com/climate-forward (use code WSJ for $20 off regular rate)

Notably, Wisconsin’s largest public utilities have announced plans to stop burning coal, have installed hundreds of megawatts of solar generators and are pursuing plans for thousands more as well as battery storage. And this summer Congress approved the nation’s largest-ever investment in clean energy.

Condon said this year’s conference will look for ways to springboard off the nearly $370 billion in clean energy and transportation tax credits and consumer rebates contained in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal is to focus on what will have the biggest impact but also what is achievable today at the state and local levels in Wisconsin.

“What’s achievable here is going to be different from what’s achievable in Seattle,” Condon said. “We really want to see immediate change happen as a result of this conference.”