Great loss prompts family members to seek action on drunken driving

Alyssa Schultz lost her fiance. Cathy Koessl had to say goodbye to both her parents.

Their loved ones were among 140 Wisconsinites who died in drunken driving crashes in 2019. Behind the headlines were personal stories of love, loss, anger and then action.

Both women are now pushing for changes in Wisconsin to help prevent other people from experiencing the deep pain and grief they've had to endure.

'It will never happen to them'

Alyssa and Ryan Schultz should be celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

But the plans they had made to begin their life together were destroyed when a drunken driver going the wrong way struck Ryan's vehicle, killing him. He was 22.

“It never does get better, the pain gets bearable,” Alyssa said. “There’s always those what ifs and questions left unanswered. There will always be a hole in my heart for him. I will always miss him and wonder about what my life would be if he were still here.”

Alyssa had no problem falling in love with Ryan, who she described as funny, sweet, kind and caring. Ryan had wanted to open a softball store with his two best friends and become a father someday.

“He was my best friend and I was his. We did everything together: went on fun vacations, spent a Christmas on the East Coast, and he saw NYC for the first time with me the day before New Year’s,” Allyssa said.

Ryan was leaving a family dinner in Fond du Lac, on his way home to Sun Prairie, on May 26, 2019, when he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Highway 151 between Waupun and Beaver Dam. Ryan died at the scene. The driver of the Grand Caravan that struck him, Eric Hagenbart, was flown to a hospital but died eight days later.

Allyssa said she was in New Jersey with family at the time of the crash.

“We were there to see my sister who was in the Air Force and just had a baby. My beautiful little niece,” Allyssa said. “I found out about it over a Facebook group. Someone had posted about a serious crash on 151. I tried calling him multiple times, but he wasn’t answering. We actually had been on the phone minutes before the crash."

Allyssa said her mother called Dodge County to get more information, and she was asked a lot of questions but received no answers. Then someone sent Allyssa's mom a photo of the crash.

“Two military police officers came to my sister’s house at about 4 a.m. to give me a piece of paper with a number to call. I called and within minutes my whole life changed in an instant. There’s so many details I can remember perfectly but some are just a blacked out blur.”

Hagenbart, who was intoxicated at the time of the crash, had four previous OWI convictions.

“I’m still disgusted and extremely disappointed the fact this person was able to get behind the wheel of a vehicle still,” Allyssa said.

It is something, Allyssa wants people to learn from.

“Everyone says it will never happen to them,” Allyssa said. “Every day people make a choice to get out of bed, what to eat for breakfast, what to wear that day. People also make the choice to drink and drive. You have a choice to not risk your life or someone else’s. Drink at home, take your friend’s keys. Call a cab for that person in the bar.

Allyssa made the heart-wrenching decision to wear her wedding dress on what was supposed to be a happy day.

“Allyssa Schultz stood alone on her wedding day ... but if it wasn’t for a drunken driver she would have had her new husband by her side,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The ordeal prompted Schmidt to post a list of OWI offenders on the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page every Wednesday.

“I am 100% positive that our policy of posting photos of those arrested for OWI has been effective,” Schmidt said. “I have heard from people all over Dodge County that they have reconsidered their actions knowing that an arrest would lead to the community being made aware of their arrest.”

The sheriff’s office began making the posts in 2019 where the mug shot, name of offender, type of offense and location and other information began to be posted. It has been ongoing ever since.

The sheriff's office has also been more aggressive about pursuing drunken drivers, Schmidt said, with arrests rising from 299 in 2017 to more than 400 in each of the last two years.

“Many people think twice before getting behind the wheel in Dodge County, and I have also heard establishments in neighboring counties warning their patrons to not drive after drinking in Dodge County because we take impaired driving very seriously," he said.

It's been more than three years since Ryan's death, and Alyssa has found another who loves her as Ryan had.

“We recently got engaged and have a sweet baby boy together,” Allyssa said. “We named him Rylan to honor Ryan. Without Ryan I wouldn’t be who I am today. I wouldn’t be where I am today. I will never stop speaking his name, I will always talk about him, I will always share his story and mine because even if it changes one person’s life, makes one person choose a better choice, saves a family, a wife, a husband, a child from losing their loved one then that’s one life he’s helped save.”

'I'm just so frustrated'

Cathy Koessl can recount minute details of the night her parents and uncle were killed by a drunken driver. It was April 5, 2019, a Friday night, 10 p.m., and she was watching the Brewers game.

While scrolling through Facebook, she saw a post from a first responder page that there’d been a bad crash on Highway 50 west of Kenosha in Salem Lakes involving a black Jeep, the same vehicle her parents drove.

“But it didn’t mean anything, everyone in Kenosha drives a Jeep,” Koessl said. “But as I was reading, my phone rang and it was my brother.”

Her father, mother and two uncles had been driving back home after a family gathering when a drunken driver ran into the back of their vehicle at nearly 100 miles per hour. By the end of the night, her parents, Dr. Vincent Rizzo and Mary Rizzo, and her uncle, Dr. Michael Rizzo, would be dead. Gerald Rizzo, her other uncle, would be seriously injured.

Hundreds of Kenosha families lost their dentist, thousands of patients lost their doctor, and the Rizzo family lost nearly an entire generation within a few hours.

It was a night of confusion and disbelief, Koessl recalled.

“If you’ve ever been in such a traumatic experience, you can’t process the information being presented,” Koessl said. “Just absolute chaos.”

The driver that caused the crash, Timothy Vandervere, then 40 years old, was sentenced in November 2019 to 32 years in prison.

His blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit in Wisconsin, news reports said.

Vandervere's license had been revoked in Wisconsin after a 2005 OWI incident, but he had obtained a replacement license in Illinois.

The experience pushed Koessl to begin working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, advocating for stricter drinking laws.

“We started getting involved with them, any way that we could at least feel like something positive could come out of this nightmare,” Koessl said.

One change Koessl argues for is Wisconsin joining the Driver’s License Compact, a national agreement to report traffic convictions to a license-holder’s home state. Just five states, including Wisconsin, aren’t a part of the program.

“I’m just so frustrated because none of these things had to have happened,” Koessl said. “There’s so many things in life that are hard and unavoidable. Life is rough, but these crashes did not have to happen. They should not have happened.”

Koessl said she understands that drinking is embedded into Wisconsin’s culture, but argued that people can “drink and be smart at the same time.”

“There’s no reason in today’s day and age that people should make this choice, I mean with Uber and Lyft, there’s no reason that you would find yourself in a situation where you have to drink and drive,” Koessl said.