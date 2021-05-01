 Skip to main content
Green Bay casino shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman
Green Bay casino shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Casino-Shooting-Wisconsin

Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. 

 Mike Roemer, Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Brown County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at.

“He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified.

Pawlak wasn’t sure if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant, but said “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”

“Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on,” he said.

The wounded person was being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said at least two people were shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn't doubt him hitting other people.”

Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant.

Casino-Shooting-Wisconsin

A State Patrol officer blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter.

“We got the hell out of there, thank God we're OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who's been shot,” he said.

Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation.”

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

