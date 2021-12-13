Green Bay man gets 5 years in prison for 18th OWI conviction

ASSOCIATED PRESS
GREEN BAY — A Green Bay man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 18th drunken driving conviction.
Wallace Bowers, 74, had a valid driver's license when he was arrested last January after crashing into a power pole on Green Bay's east side and temporarily knocking out service.
Are you online dating? Take these steps to keep yourself safe.
Bowers pleaded no contest Friday to drunken driving, 10th or more offense. Two other counts were dismissed,
WLUK-TV reported.
Defense attorney Steven Johnson noted Bowers is a Vietnam veteran on full disability with post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues. The isolation and stress due to the pandemic exacerbated his situation, according to Johnson.
Onalaska Middle School cancels Tuesday classes, activities
Documentary probes Barbara Kendhammer death in La Crosse County
A foot or more of snow to bury swath of central, northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon into the night
'I'm a monster': Durand man gets 32 years in prison for sexually assaulting 3 girls
Steve Cahalan: Redemption Bookstore in Onalaska to close Jan. 15
Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt
Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 12
Former Prairie du Sac woman gets 3 1/2 years prison in drug trafficking, money laundering case
Storm Friday into Saturday set to deliver heavy snow to slice of central, northern Wisconsin
La Crosse man charged with eluding police
Dogs euthanized after mauling the owner's mom to death in Missouri
La Crosse man accused of breaking bone in woman's face
1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving car, 2 semis that closes westbound I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
La Crosse County, state experiencing very high COVID rates
Ion Meyn: What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for carrying open firearms in Wisconsin
"I regret everything that I've done," Bowers said before sentencing, noting the stress led to an alcohol relapse after he was sober for 10 years.
In issuing the sentence, Brown County Circuit Judge John Zakowski thanked Wallace for his service, but said that wouldn't matter to the victim of a drunken driving crash, if someone had been injured.
Zakowksi also placed Bowers on extended supervision for seven years, issued a $1,000 fine, and suspended his driver's license for three years after that, but said Bowers should never drive again.
Wisconsin law now requires driver's licenses to be revoked with a fourth OWI conviction, if the previous conviction was within 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint, Bowers was most recently sentenced to four years in prison in 2011 in a Marathon County OWI case. The criminal complaint notes 17 prior convictions.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!