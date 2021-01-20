Grocery store, public transit workers added to proposed COVID-19 vaccine priority list for Wisconsin

Workers in public transit, grocery stores and other parts of the food chain would join teachers, prisoners and others in qualifying next for limited COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, according to a plan by a state committee.
The plan for the state’s phase 1b of immunization will be taken up Thursday by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the state Department of Health Services.
On Wednesday, a day after the state health department added people 65 and older to those eligible starting next week, the advisory group’s vaccine distribution subcommittee said bus drivers and food workers should also be on the list.
But the move came with a warning, given that the state is receiving only 70,000 first doses of vaccine each week. Adding the new groups to those already approved, such as people in group homes or with disabilities, would mean a total of 1.6 million people cleared for shots, said Dr. Jonathan Temte, co-chair of the subcommittee. That’s a third of the state's adult population, he said.
“If we look at the rollout of vaccine, it’s going to be a very, very, very long time before this target can be hit,” said Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Despite that concern, subcommittee members debated adding even more groups, including people with high-risk medical conditions and broadening public transit to include airplane workers and ride share and taxi drivers. A majority of members didn’t support those moves.
Adding such groups would be “really blowing up phase 1b,” said Ann Lewandowski, the other co-chair, who works with vaccination programs through the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative. “We’re trying to identify the key groups that are keeping us functioning.”
The subcommittee, responding to about 5,000 public comments received since the group issued a draft plan last week, reversed course by adding grocery store workers, farm workers and those in food manufacturing and food pantries to the phase 1b list.
Public transit also hadn’t been included before. In addition, the subcommittee said 911 dispatchers and a broad group including social workers, therapists and in-home staff should get priority.
They will join others previously approved for phase 1b, including police officers, firefighters, corrections workers, prisoners, child care workers and mink farmers. Since mid-December, phase 1a has included frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The subcommittee clarified that K-12 staff should be included, along with teachers, in phase 1b. The group limited post-secondary educators on the list to those whose jobs involve face-to-face contact with students.
Other groups, such as librarians, veterinarians and people under 65 with serious medical conditions would be in phase 1c. The rest of the general public is expected to be in phase 2, which might start in late spring or early summer.