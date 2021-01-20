Grocery store, public transit workers added to proposed COVID-19 vaccine priority list for Wisconsin

Workers in public transit, grocery stores and other parts of the food chain would join teachers, prisoners and others in qualifying next for limited COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, according to a plan by a state committee.

The plan for the state’s phase 1b of immunization will be taken up Thursday by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the state Department of Health Services.

On Wednesday, a day after the state health department added people 65 and older to those eligible starting next week, the advisory group’s vaccine distribution subcommittee said bus drivers and food workers should also be on the list.