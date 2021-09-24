Group Health partners with UW and Meriter clinics, adds mental health program

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin members will have twice as many primary care clinics and providers to choose from in January, and the HMO has started offering intensive outpatient mental health services to people covered by several insurance plans.

Group Health has six of its own clinics in the greater Madison area and already lets patients go to 13 other clinics, including seven at UW Health and three at Access Community Health Centers. Under a new partnership with UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, members will be able to go to 12 more UW clinics and seven at Meriter.

About 300 doctors and other primary care providers will be in the HMO's network, up from 145 now.

The move could attract more members and keep the HMO, which has more than 73,000 members, competitive in a changing market, said Marty Anderson, chief strategy and business development officer.

“As we bring on new groups, this is an opportunity to minimize disruption for clients who might move to Group Health Cooperative,” Anderson said. “We need to make sure that we’re keeping up with the competitive environment ... and create options for our members that allow them a little bit more freedom than they’ve had in the past.”

The Sauk City-based health plan Quartz, which does business in four states, in the result of mergers a few years ago of health plans owned by UW Health; Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Health Services in Madison; and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System.

Minnesota-based Medica plans to invest in Madison-based Dean Health Plan, the health insurers announced last month.

Though patients will be able to choose among more providers and clinics, services such as lab tests and physical therapy will continue to be done through Group Health, Anderson said.

This month, the HMO started the GHC Foundations Intensive Outpatient Program, for mental health patients transitioning to the community after inpatient stays or people who need more therapy than regular outpatient visits.

The program, at Group Health’s Sauk Trails Clinic near the Beltline and Old Sauk Road, is expected to be open to people insured by Group Health, Quartz, Dean and The Alliance, a Madison cooperative of 285 employers who self-insure their workers and buy health care together.

The adult mental health program, which is not targeted at substance abuse or eating disorders, can take up to eight patients at a time and might expand if additional need is identified. “We definitely see this as a long-term need for the community,” Anderson said.

