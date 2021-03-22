Groups push climate change study of upper Mississippi River

Before Congress approved the climate change study in December, UMBRA was working on its own report on the river system’s challenges. The recently released report — which does not include data on climate change — is considered a working document and is subject to change, according to UMBRA.

“Finding that common space is something we wanted to do with the report. We said, ‘Let’s bring everybody together to talk about flood, drought and sedimentation.’ That was a difficult conversation for a lot of people,” said Steve Galarneau, former president of UMBRA and the group’s Wisconsin representative.

“We can’t make a difference in the main stream of the river if we don’t get up into the watersheds,” said Galarneau, who is also the state Department of Natural Resources’ Great Waters director. “That’s where the start of the challenge is and it’s part of the solution.”

For Galarneau, commercial navigation needs to be part of any future climate change study.

The Mississippi River’s commercial navigation system, made up of a series of locks and dams, dates back to the 1930s and is used to transport hundreds of millions of dollars of goods each shipping season. It’s a major way for Upper Midwestern farmers to get grain to markets.