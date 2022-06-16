Guard at Racine prison charged with trying to smuggle phones to inmate put on unpaid leave

STURTEVANT — A correctional officer at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St., has been charged with felony misconduct in public office and five counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

The CO is accused of bringing five phones into the prison. A criminal complaint states that she “was under immense pressure from (an inmate, whose name was redacted) and feared for her family.”

The CO facing charges has been identified as Jamaris Rea, 37, of Byrd Avenue in Racine.

A criminal complaint states that an investigation led by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office began Saturday after being contacted by the Department of Corrections, which operates the prison. Rea allegedly was found with a bag containing five cellphones and chargers.

According to investigators, Rea’s story changed repeatedly, with Rea denying that there were even cellphones in the bag, admitted that she was “making a mistake and doing something wrong,” denying that she was being manipulated but also saying she was “under immense pressure” from an inmate, and later admitting to buying cellphones to give to the inmate.

A cellphone was found in the cell of that inmate, but the criminal complaint said “the phone was locked and could not be accessed at the time to determine if there was communication between (the inmate) and Rea.”

A Sheriff’s Office investigator reported that the cost for prisoners to illegally procure a cellphone in prison is between $1,200 and $2,000 per phone.

In Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Rea was given a $10,000 signature bond, according to online records.

She is due next in court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

DOC

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said in an email Wednesday, in response to the charges against Rea: “We would not comment specifically about the case because of ongoing criminal and internal investigations. However, I can say Wisconsin DOC takes introduction of contraband very seriously. We contacted authorities about this and trust they will take appropriate steps. The staff member is on unpaid administrative leave currently.”