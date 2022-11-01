Gubernatorial election will impact direction of Wisconsin public college systems

This year’s gubernatorial race is poised to have significant ramifications for the state’s public higher education institutions, even as the campaigns have emphasized K-12 proposals.

The matchup between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels on Nov. 8 will influence the kinds of post-secondary programs the state will prioritize in the next four years.

The majority of Evers’ and Michaels’ education platforms, as revealed on their campaign websites, focus on K-12 education.

Governors, though, appoint members to the UW Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) governing boards, albeit with state Senate confirmation. The Regents regained tuition-setting authority last year.

The governor also influences whether political talking points, such as how race is discussed in classrooms, become law.

If Evers wins

If elected to a second term, Evers likely would propose increased funding for higher education, as he has in the past. But he’d undoubtedly continue to tussle with a Legislature that — given Wisconsin’s heavily gerrymandered district maps — is virtually assured to remain under Republican control.

In a statement, Evers’ communication director Britt Cudaback said Evers believes in keeping college education and career training affordable and attainable.

“He knows Wisconsin students and working families have enough to worry about with rising costs due to national inflation — they shouldn’t have to worry about the price tag of tuition going up, too,” she said.

Evers also might struggle to get his appointees to the Regents and the WTCS board confirmed.

Evers has appointed nine people to the Regents and six to the WTCS board, all of whom remain unconfirmed by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

While all of the Regents appointees are serving and casting votes in an unofficial capacity, three members of the WTCS board — Kelly Tourdot, Mary Williams and Becky Levzow — appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker have refused to vacate their seats, even though their terms have ended.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn’t been confirmed. Unless the state Senate or Supreme Court reverse course, Evers’ WTCS appointees still won’t have voting power in a second Evers term.

“Gov. Evers appointed highly qualified, dedicated Wisconsinites for the WTCS and (state Department of Natural Resources) Boards, and Republicans’ continued efforts to prevent basic, fundamental functions of our democracy is radical partisanship at its most dangerous,” Cudaback said.

Democrats also have held up appointees when they were in power in the early 2000s. Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle also withdrew Republican appointees to the Regents in the early 2000s and replaced them with his own.

If Evers is reelected and the GOP fails to win a veto-proof supermajority, the Democratic governor will be able to stop legislation approved by the state Senate and Assembly from becoming law. Earlier this year, Evers vetoed a Republican bill that would have banned teaching concepts related to “critical race theory,” which he said promoted censorship. He also vetoed bills that would have allowed a constitution course to fulfill a diversity credit and allowed students to sue the college boards when they believed their free speech rights have been violated.

Sometimes Evers and the Legislature have found common ground on higher education: Last spring, they passed legislation to give the UW System more freedom to invest more of its money and a separate bill that laid the groundwork for a new engineering building at UW-Madison.

If Michels wins

Should Michels win, as a member of the Republican Party that also controls the Legislature, he’ll likely have an easier time turning his priorities into law.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at a rally in September he plans to bring “every single thing that Gov. Evers has vetoed” back if Michels is elected.

Michels has indicated he favors career technical education, using the construction business he owns as an example of why he supports career readiness, according to his campaign platform. He also wants to expand opportunities for apprenticeships and place a greater emphasis on “low-tech” training.

Outside of that, it’s not clear what his priorities would be for funding the public college systems.

Like Evers, Michels hasn’t talked much about what he’d like to do with higher education institutions in Wisconsin. Unlike Evers, Michels doesn’t have a record in public policy that indicates his preferences.

Campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly said that Michels would work to “ensure that our education system is working” for all.

“Endorsed by education leader and Gov. Tommy Thompson, Tim Michels will ensure that our higher education system sets students up for success in their chosen field — be it through a four-year degree or technical education,” she said. “Tim will incentivize the number of skilled workers for high-demand jobs such as nursing, teaching and vocational workers, advocate for keeping tuition affordable and actually meet with legislative leaders.”

Kelly did not offer specific legislative priorities for higher education.

It’s likely, though, that if Michels wins, many of the people who are serving unconfirmed, or still waiting to do so, on the public college boards will be replaced with Republican appointees. Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, who chairs the Senate Committee on Universities and Colleges, entertained the possibility of replacing unconfirmed members earlier this year.