Hackers have attacked the Wisconsin court system's computer network, court officials said Thursday.
A cyberattack began early this week, according to a statement from court officials. Network users may have experienced intermittent service or slower than usual response times from online services, court officials said. Asked when specifically the attack began and if it's still ongoing, courts spokesman Tom Sheehan said in an email that he had no further information.
The statement said that attorneys or self-represented litigants who might experience difficulty filing documents electronically should contact the clerk of court in their respective counties, suggesting the attack was continuing Thursday afternoon.
Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick said in the statement that the court system has taken effective counter measures but did not elaborate.
People are also reading…
The attack has not result in the breach of any data and court operations are continuing as usual statewide, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said in the statement.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.