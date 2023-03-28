A Madison man was arrested at an airport in Boston and charged Tuesday with the May 2022 firebombing of the Madison headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport with a one-way ticket to Guatemala City, according to United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea. He was charged in the Western District of Wisconsin with attempting to cause damage by means of an explosive and will have a detention hearing in the U.S. District Court of Boston Tuesday.

If convicted, Roychowdhury would face a minimum sentence of five years in prison. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors identified Roychowdhury with the help of DNA evidence found on a partially eaten burrito thrown away in a fast food bag in March. Police had been tracking his movements on security cameras since January after tying two people, one of whom was later identified as Roychowdhury, to a visually similar cursive-writing graffiti on the grounds of the state Capitol in January.

Madison police chief Shon Barnes has said detectives had been committed to finding the person responsible for the arson, even when tips and leads were limited.

"Their persistence is proof that hateful acts do not have a place in Madison," Barnes said in a statement Tuesday. "I applaud their work and want to thank our federal partners for all of their help leading up to this arrest.”

In the early hours of May 8, 2022, someone attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail through the window of Wisconsin Family Action’s office at 2801 International Lane near the Dane County Regional Airport, authorities said at the time.

The improvised explosive failed to ignite, but a separate fire was started. The incident came days after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision that presaged the overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol, a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

In November, after six months with no arrests, Wisconsin Family Action President Juliane Appling questioned whether the Madison police department had slowed the pace of its investigation because of the group's anti-abortion stance. At the time, Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the department was working on the case with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT), and rushing the investigative process could potentially jeopardize future legal proceedings.

“I’m very proud of the tireless and determined efforts the combined federal, state and local team put in to identify and arrest this individual,” ATF Special Agent in Charge William McCrary said. “I can assure you, our ATF Certified Fire Investigator invested long hours into this case. It is very satisfying to me to see that this alleged perpetrator has been placed in custody.”

According to the complaint:

Roychowdhury was identified as a person of interest in March. Forensic biologists matched Roychowdhury's DNA, which was present on the molotov cocktail, the cloth used in it and a lighter left at the scene in May 2022, to the DNA on the burrito and fast food bag in mid-March.

Two months earlier, police picked up on the cursive-style handwriting featured in the Capitol graffiti, which said "We will get revenge," and the writing on the Wisconsin Family Action office building. While reviewing video footage from nearby parking ramps as an attempt to identify the two people seen on Capitol security cameras, law enforcement spotted them in the Tenney Plaza parking ramp and later leaving in a white Toyota pickup truck.

Police later tied the vehicle to Roychowdhury after running the rear license plate number, visible on parking ramp cameras, and linking it to his Madison residence.

In early March, police saw Roychowdhury park his truck in a park and ride on Madison's Southeast Side. Officers observed for about 15 minutes from 100 feet away as Roychowdhury sat alone in the truck; they then watched him exit the truck to throw out a brown fast food bag before driving out of the parking lot.

Police then went to retrieve the bag from the trash, which was the only thing that had been thrown away in the time police had been observing Roychowdhury. The discarded bag included a half-eaten burrito, which police swabbed for DNA, crumpled and used napkins and four unopened hot sauce packets, all of which were then shipped off the the ATF lab.

FEC records show Roychowdhury donated $27 to ActBlue, a software company that hosts fundraisers for Democratic political candidates and left-leaning causes, in 2020.