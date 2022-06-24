 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women

  • Updated
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which for 50 years guaranteed that women had to right to seek safe and legal abortions. The ruling shows the willingness of the conservative members of the court to ignore precedent to pursue their partisan agenda. It also means that a generation of young girls will wonder what it was like when women were in control of their own bodies without the influence of the state. 

