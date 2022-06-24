The United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which for 50 years guaranteed that women had to right to seek safe and legal abortions. The ruling shows the willingness of the conservative members of the court to ignore precedent to pursue their partisan agenda. It also means that a generation of young girls will wonder what it was like when women were in control of their own bodies without the influence of the state.
Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women
- PHIL HANDS
