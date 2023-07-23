At the rededication of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue on Capitol Square last May, one question surrounding the toppling of the Union Army officer’s likeness, amid the social unrest in the summer of 2020, remained unanswered.

Where was the original head?

The sculpture unveiled that day, on the pedestal where it had presided over the King Street side of the Capitol Square since 1926, bore not the head it originally came with but a replacement head, cast by artisans after protesters hauled down the statue and drove off with the head at the peak of protests against the police killing of George Floyd.

But to little public fanfare, the original head has since been recovered and is now being kept at the State Archive Preservation Facility on Madison’s Near East Side.

There’s some discoloration of gold and dark red on the head, possibly from paint, according to photos provided by the state Department of Administration, which maintains artifacts from the state Capitol.

“The responsibility to preserve this gift to the state remains in full effect,” said Tatyana Warrick, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration.

Last October, 37-year-old Rodney Clendening pled guilty to taking the head. As part of a plea deal that netted him probation for the theft, Clendening gave the head to his attorney, Kathleen Chung, who gave it to the Wisconsin State Capitol Police.

It’s not known where the head had been or why it wasn’t returned sooner. Efforts to reach Clendening were unsuccessful, and Chung did not respond to multiple requests for comment through the State Public Defender’s Office.

For nearly 100 years, the statue of Heg served as an anchor on Capitol Square and historic memory of the Civil War and his role in it. Heg, an abolitionist who organized against slave catchers, led the 15th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment, a unit of mostly Norwegian soldiers.

Heg had also served as the state’s prison commissioner before the war. But Heg was mortally wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga in September 1863. The Norwegian Society of America donated the statue to the state in 1926.

While the statue has been restored, complete with a new head, the old head remains sealed away in the state archive.

To Hans Stuiber, president of the Hans Christian Heg Society, that’s an outrage.

Stuiber wants the artifact placed in a museum, where it can be used to teach about the state’s history, Heg’s life and the Norwegian immigrants who settled in Wisconsin.

“He made the place welcoming for a lot more Norwegians to come over here,” Stuiber said. “He was a beacon of what you can accomplish, what freedom you have here in America.”

“It shouldn’t be put in a box,” Stuiber said of the head.

Warrick did not respond to a request for comment about what the DOA intends to do with the head.

In a phone call recorded by Stuiber and shared with the Wisconsin State Journal, DOA facilities manager Megan Wolf told Stuiber the state intends to keep the head at the state archive.

But Stuiber wants the object to go to a Norwegian museum or cultural center instead, citing Livsreise, a Norwegian Heritage Center in Stoughton, as an option.

June Buntig, executive director of the Bryant Foundation, which built and funds the center, said the Livreise “would be an appropriate place to display” the head but isn’t formally requesting it.

Stuiber remains frustrated by the DOA’s reluctance to put the head back on public display. In recent weeks, he’s been contacting state officials to support him in the endeavor.

“Are the citizens of Wisconsin better served by having the head hidden in a basement or returned to the loving arms of his (Heg’s) community where it can be displayed for all to see and learn from his example?” Stuiber said in a letter to Gov. Tony Evers, state Sen. Devin LeMahieu and state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “This is the debate that the state owes the people of Wisconsin to have in a free and public forum.”

