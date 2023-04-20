The 87-acre fire just northwest of Necedah last week destroyed a former junk yard in the process, and officials are looking into possible released hazardous materials and their health impacts.

A release from the Juneau County Health Department indicated that the April 12 fire burned through the old car waste facility, which had formerly used tires and "drums of unknown contaminates" destroyed during the blaze.

The county and State of Wisconsin health department, along with emergency management services at the county and state level, the Wisconsin DNR, and the county's Land and Water, are all investigating the environmental and health impacts of the fire, particularly with the burned materials.

Soil and drinking water samples from the area in the vicinity of the former junk yard will be tested for material and chemical compounds. Results will be shared with residents of the area once they are available.

Currently, residents are getting bottled water at little to no cost from Kwik Trip and Festival Foods because of the uncertainty of junk yard area conditions and the possibility of chemicals seeping into private water wells.

Residents can continue showering and bathing during this time. The county health department urges anyone who sees changes in water coloration, taste, or smell to stop using it for drinking.

