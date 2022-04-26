He moved from Racine to the Twin Cities to make music like Prince. Now, he makes pizza in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tommie Daye, 55, had no intentions of working in the food industry when he was younger, let alone owning his own restaurant.

Growing up in Racine as one of six siblings just off Michigan Boulevard, Daye was fascinated with music in his teen years, leading him to create music.

That same man grew up and moved to Minnesota, retired from music to start raising a family. He began to work in the food industry for decades until he realized he wanted to manage his own place.

Tommie's Pizza opened four years ago.

Today, Daye has been serving residents in the Twin Cities metropolitan area for nearly four years, bringing that Racine charm across state boundaries.

The exotic transition

Daye always had ambition.

In 1984, he graduated from Horlick High School and pursued his artistic endeavors after recognizing there weren’t opportunities available to him in Racine.

“It was a pretty easy decision to move to Minneapolis because my brother was here, Prince was there and the whole sound that we kind of emulated was right there,” said Daye. “We took that opportunity and went for it.”

Tommie and his childhood friends created the band Exotic Storm, an '80s funk-rock band inspired by the musings of Prince and the "Minneapolis Sound" subgenre.

The band quickly signed to Epic Records in 1986, released a record called “In the Beginning” and even performed a small tour. However, these ambitions made a transition.

“Around 1988, the band thing didn't really last too long and I was about to have my first kid,” said Daye. “In that moment I pivoted to the restaurant industry.”

He began working at local restaurants in the area, getting his start at T. Wrights Saloon and Supper Club, a once sports bar restaurant, in the suburb of Minnetonka to working as a culinary director for an assisted-living place in the county.

“I’ve worked at various places where restaurant management was pretty much my entire career for over 30 years,” he said.

Tommie’s Pizza journey

Daye never approached the idea of starting his own restaurant until his wife began pushing him to want more.

“My wife (Dana) thought it was about time for me to do my own thing and that became motivation enough to start doing it,” he said.

Tommie became a business owner quickly after Dana found the location of the pizzeria in early 2018, the two fixed up the property, and by October 2018, Tommie’s Pizza was ready for business.

Tommie’s Pizza is a family-operated business, with specialties in pizza (of course) and wings. It brands itself as having "New York Style Pizza with a St. Paul ZIP Code."

Daye was intentional in making sure his restaurant only sold food he knew they could make the best, with his top-sellers being Tommie’s Special, a sausage and pepperoni pizza topped with onions and mushrooms, and the "Selby" wings, named after the pizzeria's address: 1556 Selby Ave.

“We didn't want to be a place that did a bunch of things okay, we wanted to be a place that did what we did the best and it seems like that formula has kind of helped us,” said Daye. “At some point, we probably will expand our menu just a little bit, but we're a small operation right now.”

Black entrepreneurs on the rise

While the pandemic was rough on local businesses nationwide, Daye mentioned his business benefited early on as everything shifted to takeout and delivery.

“Before the pandemic hit, I had inside seatings and that's kind of where a lot of my growth I think came from, interactions with the customers,” he said. “But when we had to pivot to take, we did very well and we’re still doing very well.”

Since opening, Tommie’s Pizza became known as the only Black-owned pizzeria in the Twin Cities. Although not independently confirmed, Tommie holds this recognition with great pride, yet remains humble.

“That wasn’t something that we wanted, I didn’t go around thinking ‘I want to be the first Black pizzeria in Minnesota.’ I never thought that,” said Daye. “I focus on making the best pizza I could possibly make, the best wings I could possibly make and that’s still all I focus on.”

However, with this recognition, he wants to continue seeing Black businesses on the rise and not letting opposition get into young entrepreneurs’ ambitions.

“Some people even said I couldn’t do it because I was Black. I’ve worked at and managed so many different places, food is not a Black or white or a racial thing,” he said. “Do not let other people hold you back, just stick with what you’re doing put in the work to get it done. There’s no shortcut to being an entrepreneur.”

Daye also had the fortune of instilling his entrepreneurial mindset in his seven children: his daughter, Tamia, owns a hair-braiding business called Melanin Braiding Services in the Twin Cities, and his son, also named Tommie, runs a second-hand vintage store called Urban Jungle with locations in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Because of this, Daye and his kids work collaboratively to support one another’s businesses, from his children doing deliveries for him to Daye advising them on business ventures.

“I advise them on different things and I can say they advise me. It's just a great working relationship that we have,” Daye said. “Matter of fact, he (my son Tommie) opened before I opened Tommie's Pizza. So, I think at the end of the day, he may have influenced me a little bit.”

As for the future of Tommie’s Pizza, Daye mentioned he wants to expand to other cities. Chicago and Racine are viable options.

