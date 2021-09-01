Health officials: Keep Labor Day weekend activities outside or masked indoors

The state is reporting an average of six COVID-19 deaths a day, up from one a month ago. While COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations are much lower among people who are fully vaccinated than those without shots, breakthrough cases among the vaccinated have been on the rise.

Medium and large gatherings contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the state health department said. People who celebrate during the holiday weekend with people they don't live with should keep activities outdoors, and masks should be worn indoors everywhere because the entire state has substantial to high COVID-19 transmission, officials said.

For those who get initial vaccinations until Monday, the state is offering $100 gift cards. The program, which covers inoculations starting Aug. 20, has had "thousands" of people sign up, Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokesperson for the state health department, said Wednesday.

"We are in the process of validating the vaccination status of all people who signed up to ensure they received their vaccine during this timeframe," Goodsitt said.