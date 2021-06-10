Heat causes pavement buckles, road closures across Wisconsin

A heat wave is causing pavement to buckle and roads to close across Wisconsin, with more than 10 closures reported over a two-and-a-half-hour period Wednesday due to the crumbling pavement.

From 3:30 to 6 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported 11 partial or full road closures in Dane, Monroe, Dodge, Sauk and Columbia counties.

The department is warning drivers to slow down and watch for buckling roads while driving. Serious issues should be reported to 911.

“Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another,” the department said. “If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.”

The Dane County 911 Center said pavement buckling has “been happening lately” across the county because of the recent onslaught of 90-degree days.

On Wednesday, Dane County saw at least three road closures because of the pavement damage.

The northbound lane of Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road in McFarland was closed for more than two hours.