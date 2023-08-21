A heat wave will slam Madison over the coming days, with the heat index at one point possibly hitting 110 degrees, a forecast that has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a series of warnings and advisories for this week.

Monday's high was expected to be only 82 degrees with a heat index of 87 but the following days could provide some of the hottest temperatures and indexes in more than a decade.

The Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sauk, Iowa, and Lafayette counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday as the temperature could hit 93 degrees and the heat index could top 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect during that same time period for Dane, Green and Rock counties with a heat index ranging from 100 to 104 degrees.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday with most areas on Wednesday seeing heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees as the temperature could reach 97 degrees. Thursday is predicted to be 99 degrees, the Weather Service said.

Despite the extreme heat, the temperature is not expected to set the state's all-time record of 114 degrees. That was recorded in Wisconsin Dells on July 13, 1936. The record low, by the way, was set on Feb. 4, 1996, when the mercury plunged in far northern Wisconsin to minus 55 in the Sawyer County village of Couderay, according to Weather Service data.

Madison last hit 100 degrees on July 17, 2012, and has hit above the century mark 29 times over the last 90 years. In 1934, the city hit 100 degrees on May 31 and June 1 but in 1936 hit 100 degrees or more seven times in July and August, including the all-time record of 107 degrees.

In 1988 there were five days of 100 degree or more temperatures, including Aug. 16 and 17 when the high hit 102 each day. More recently, in 2012, the temperature climbed to 100 degrees or more four times, the highest on Aug. 5, when it hit 104 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

The heat this week also could break daily records set decades ago for this stretch of August.

The hottest Aug. 20 on record saw a high of 98 degrees. The record for Aug. 22 is 94 degrees set in 1976. On Aug. 23 in 1947, the temperature hit 98 degrees and Aug. 24 of the following year had a record of 98 degrees. This Thursday's projected high of 99 degrees would break that record.

“Nearly our entire region will experience at or near historic high temperatures this week, but high heat index values will make for an extremely dangerous situation for many residents,” said Tom Sivak, a Federal Emergency Management Agency regional administrator. “We all need to take precautions. Regularly check yourself and those you care about — especially children, older adults and pets — for the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and be ready to respond to them.”

Cooling centers are among the options for getting out of the heat for those without home air conditioning. The no-cost options can include libraries, senior centers and other spaces in public buildings while other potential respites from the heat include shopping malls.

Tips from FEMA for dealing with heat include:

• Be aware of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke; stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, find places in your community with AC, such as a local cooling center.

• Keep your home as cool as possible. For example, roughly 40% of unwanted heat buildup in our homes is through windows. Use awnings or curtains to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.

• If you must be outside, find shade. Avoid strenuous activity, cover your head with a hat wide enough to protect your face and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty.

• Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Meanwhile the State Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be on the lookout for buckled pavement which is caused in extreme heat by slabs of pavement expanding and pushing against each other.

The DOT said motorists should slow down give their full attention on the roadway; watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement. And, if necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Today in history: Aug. 20 1940: Leon Trotsky 1964: Lyndon B. Johnson 1986: Patrick Henry Sherrill 2012: Phyllis Diller 2012: Condoleezza Rice 2020: Alexei Navalny 2021: Joe Biden 2021: Tom T. Hall