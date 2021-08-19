Heather Reese named interim director of Wisconsin Public Media after death of Gene Purcell

Wisconsin Public Media on Wednesday announced the appointment of an interim director following the unexpected death of public broadcasting leader Gene Purcell last month.

Heather Reese has worked at WPM, the parent agency of Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin, since 2010, becoming the associate director in 2020. Her experience directing strategy at WPM made her, “uniquely qualified for the position,” UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz said in a statement.

“We’re all still grieving the sudden and tragic death of Gene, but it’s comforting to know that Heather is ready to step in as a leader,” Scholz said. “I can’t think of a better person to guide us through this transition.”

WPR and PBS Wisconsin are housed on the UW-Madison campus and overseen by the UW System.