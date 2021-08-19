 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heather Reese named interim director of Wisconsin Public Media after death of Gene Purcell
0 Comments

Heather Reese named interim director of Wisconsin Public Media after death of Gene Purcell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Public Media on Wednesday announced the appointment of an interim director following the unexpected death of public broadcasting leader Gene Purcell last month.

Heather Reese has worked at WPM, the parent agency of Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin, since 2010, becoming the associate director in 2020. Her experience directing strategy at WPM made her, “uniquely qualified for the position,” UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz said in a statement.

Heather Reese

Reese

“We’re all still grieving the sudden and tragic death of Gene, but it’s comforting to know that Heather is ready to step in as a leader,” Scholz said. “I can’t think of a better person to guide us through this transition.”

WPR and PBS Wisconsin are housed on the UW-Madison campus and overseen by the UW System.

Purcell, 61, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 27. He served as the director of WPM since 2018, after about a decade as executive director of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

Purcell, Gene (copy)

Purcell

WPM spokesperson Rick Reyer said the search for a permanent WPM director will include candidates from across the country.

In WPM’s statement, Reese said she believes the education and knowledge shared at the university should benefit communities throughout Wisconsin.

“WPR and PBS Wisconsin were founded on the principle that free and open access to information and education would make life better for everyone in Wisconsin,” Reese said. “Our mission has never been more vital, and I look forward to sustaining that commitment during this transitional period.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. troops fire tear gas at crowds hoping for evacuation in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News