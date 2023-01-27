Here are live traffic conditions in the Madison area as more snow falls Friday

More light snow on a blustery Friday was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across much of southern Wisconsin.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

The Madison Streets Division said that 32 trucks were plowing and salting the main roads that make up roughly 800 of the 1,800 miles of traffic lanes in the city.

Additional vehicles were applying sand to the hills, curves, and intersections that do not receive salt to provide traction.

Friday's snowstorm is expected to last into the late afternoon, potentially impacting the evening commute. Total accumulation is expected to be under an inch.

Another snowstorm is expected to hit early Saturday morning and last all day, with 2 to 4 inches forecast in the Madison area, more to the south and less to the north.