Here’s what early results of UW-Madison’s ACT/SAT test-optional experiment show

A pandemic-induced policy allowing UW-Madison applicants to opt out of sending standardized test scores led to more applications but did not significantly diversify the applicant pool, according to preliminary research released last week.

The early findings, based on data from the first year the university’s test-optional policy was in place, offer few clues as to whether the University of Wisconsin System will permanently join the test-optional movement or revert back to its pre-pandemic policy of requiring exam scores from all applicants.

System and UW-Madison researchers plan to study three years of admissions data and release official findings on the System’s test-optional policy, along with potential recommendations about whether to continue it, in 2024.

The UW Board of Regents in December extended the test-optional policy through 2024-25, allowing current high school freshmen and sophomores the choice to forego submitting scores when applying to UW campuses. System officials argued that continuing the exemption would allow for a better understanding about the policy’s impact. They also said it would align with a growing trend among colleges and universities, which began before COVID-19 but exploded during the pandemic due to severely limited testing site availability.

Republican lawmakers criticized the Regents’ decision and have pushed for more transparency in the admissions process. They passed a bill requiring UW campuses to rely only on “objective” admissions criteria and publish the criteria on their websites.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill Friday, echoing concerns raised by UW officials that the bill would reduce enrollment and harm workforce development. He also pointed out that nowhere in the bill is the “objective” criteria Republicans want to be used in admissions defined.

UW researchers studying the effect of the test-optional policy emphasize that their results presented to the Regents last week are preliminary. The findings for UW-Madison include:

About 63% of applicants submitted test scores in the first test-optional year.

Applicants submitting test scores were about two percentage points more likely to be admitted compared to those who did not.

Applicants submitting scores were less likely to be female, Black, Hispanic, first-generation and eligible for a Pell grant. They were more likely to come from a higher-income neighborhood, have a higher high school GPA, have completed more rigorous high school coursework. Test-submitters were also more likely to apply for majors in science, technology, engineering or math.

Test-optional admissions led to an increased volume in applications but didn’t lead to changes in applicant characteristics, such as race or income level, compared to previous admissions cycles.

“There’s nothing game-changing in our findings so far, from my vantage point,” said UW-Madison education professor Nicholas Hillman, who runs the research lab working with the System on the research. “So much is still up in the air so we don’t want to jump the gun or get ahead of the evidence. That’s part of why we’re studying several years.”

Data for other campuses is still being gathered, researchers said, but they were able to examine System-wide data on the question of whether scores predict student success in college. They found a one-point difference on the ACT equated with a 2% increase in freshman GPA and a 1% increase in first-year retention.

Researchers cautioned that other variables may have also played a role in students’ applications and enrollment decisions, complicating efforts to isolate the effect of a single initiative.

The System, for example, tweaked its online application process, making it easier to apply to multiple UW campuses. And starting last fall, all campuses save for Madison, La Crosse and Eau Claire waived their application fees. These adjustments led to “an unprecedented” surge in applications.

COVID-19 also likely factored into students’ admissions choices, said Ben Passmore, who leads the System’s policy analysis and research. And consider that all UW campuses, with the exception of Madison, have historically had a high admissions rate, accepting more than 90% of applicants.

“This has proved to be dramatically more difficult to parse from all of the surrounding circumstances than perhaps we thought it’d be,” Passmore told the board’s education committee last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0