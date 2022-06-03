Here's what we know about Judge John Roemer and the Juneau County shooting

Authorities said retired judge John Roemer was shot in Juneau County early Friday in what they said was a “targeted act against the judicial system.”
State Senator Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who represents Juneau County, confirmed Roemer's death in a statement, adding "we never expect violent tragedy to strike in our small, close-knit communities."
Police said the 56-year-old man, who was injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was motivated by a court case or cases. He was not been identified.
The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. near the town of Lisbon, about 80 miles northwest of Madison.
The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.
Roemer was first elected as a Juneau County Circuit Court judge in 2004. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2016, and retired in 2017.
While he was on the bench in Juneau County, Roemer presided over some high profile cases.
In 2017, he presided over a case in which a Lyndon Station village president had been convicted of 22 counts of sexual assault. Roemer ruled that a juror was not credible and granted Donald Coughlin a new trial, in which he was convicted again.
In 2009, he sentenced a former Necedah religious leader for hiding the corpse of a follower who died from natural causes on her toilet.