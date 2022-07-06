Here's what we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect's Madison connection

Lake County authorities revealed Wednesday morning that the man accused of opening fire at a Highland Park, Illinois celebration July 4 had "seriously contemplated" a second attack in Madison.

Here is what we know so far about Robert Crimo III and his connection to Madison.

When was the suspect in Madison?

Crimo drove to Madison after the shooting, authorities said, and dropped his phone in the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton. Officials said Crimo became aware of a celebration in Madison and contemplated an attack, but decided against it because he "didn't put enough thought and research into it," Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

What celebration was Crimo talking about?

Authorities said they would not divulge which celebration Crimo was contemplating for a possible attack. There were several events in the Madison area Monday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

When did local authorities become aware of this development?

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday that the FBI contact his department Monday at 5 p.m. requesting a SWAT team, because they believed Crimo was in Madison. A short time later, Barnes said his department was told that Crimo was in custody in Illinois.

Barnes said he became aware Wednesday morning that Crimo had contemplated a Madison attack.

Was the suspect armed when he came to Madison?

When the suspected shooter was arrested — after he drove to Madison and back — he had a .40-caliber folding rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Does Crimo have a connection to Madison?

It is unclear at this point why Crimo decided to drive to Madison, where he left his phone before returning to Illinois.

Will there be more security at Art Fair on the Square this weekend and other summer events?

Dane County and Madison law enforcement said Wednesday that they are — and will continue to be — vigilant to protect participants at public events. While they could not discuss details, they said they will take necessary measures to ensure public safety.

Authorities also called on the public — including children who see threats on social media — to report any suspicious activity.

"People should be free to partake in regular, everyday community events like July 4th activities without the threat of someone killing them with an assault weapon," said David Benforado, president of the Village of Shorewood Hills, who helped organize the village's celebrations that took place Monday.