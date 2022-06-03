Here's what we know about Wisconsin judge John Roemer and the Juneau County shooting

Authorities said retired judge John Roemer was shot in Juneau County early Friday in what they said was a “targeted act against the judicial system.”

On Saturday, the Department of Justice identified the alleged shooter as 56-year-old Douglas K Uhde.

Judge Roemer had previously sentenced his alleged killer to six years in prison for armed burglary and other weapons charges in 2005, online court records show.

Uhde has later convictions for escape/criminal arrest, fleeing an officer, driving a stolen vehicle and obstructing police in a separate case.

Records show Uhde was released on community supervision in 2015, but was returned to prison in 2019. He was released from prison on April 14, 2020 and was under community supervision at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Friday near the town of Lisbon, about 80 miles northwest of Madison.

The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Roemer was first elected as a Juneau County Circuit Court judge in 2004. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2016, and retired in 2017.

Those who knew Roemer said he was a man of the law who would help out anyone in his community.

"He treated everybody real fair and equal," said Timothy Cottingham, chair of the Juneau County board and a friend of Roemer's. "It seems like he would give the benefit of the doubt and try to help people out as much as he could."

While he was on the bench in Juneau County, Roemer presided over some high profile cases.

In 2017, he presided over a case in which a Lyndon Station village president had been convicted of 22 counts of sexual assault. Roemer ruled that a juror was not credible and granted Donald Coughlin a new trial, in which he was convicted again.

In 2009, he sentenced a former Necedah religious leader for hiding the corpse of a follower who died from natural causes on her toilet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0