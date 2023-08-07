The 2023 CrossFit Games have finished. The weekend of intensity and triumph brings the international fitness competition’s six-year run in Madison to a close.

The event saw thousands of athletes and fans flock to the city for the games, which puts contestants through grueling weightlifting and endurance challenges.

Here’s who won in each division:

Individual Division

Men

1. Jeffery Adler—Canada

2. Patrick Vellner—Canada

3. Roman Khrennikov—United States

Women

1. Laura Horvath—Hungary

2. Emma Lawson—Canada

3. Arielle Loewen—United States

Individual winners at the games get bestowed the title of “Fittest on Earth.” Horvath, 26, has appeared in six CrossFit games, garnering second place in the individual division in 2018 and 2021 and third place last year, according to CrossFit’s website.

Adler, 29, had previously placed fifth in 2022 and 2020.

Teams Division

1. CrossFit Invictus—United States

2. CrossFit East Nashville PRVN—United States

3. CrossFit Oslo Navy Blue—Norway

CrossFit Invictus, from San Diego, had previously placed third in the team division in last year’s games and in 2019.

Photos: CrossFit Games in Madison