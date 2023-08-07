The 2023 CrossFit Games have finished. The weekend of intensity and triumph brings the international fitness competition’s six-year run in Madison to a close.
The event saw thousands of athletes and fans flock to the city for the games, which puts contestants through grueling weightlifting and endurance challenges.
Here’s who won in each division:
Individual Division
2. Patrick Vellner—Canada
3. Roman Khrennikov—United States
3. Arielle Loewen—United States
Individual winners at the games get bestowed the title of “Fittest on Earth.” Horvath, 26, has appeared in six CrossFit games, garnering second place in the individual division in 2018 and 2021 and third place last year, according to CrossFit’s website.
Adler, 29, had previously placed fifth in 2022 and 2020.
Teams Division
1. CrossFit Invictus—United States
2. CrossFit East Nashville PRVN—United States
3. CrossFit Oslo Navy Blue—Norway
CrossFit Invictus, from San Diego, had previously placed third in the team division in last year’s games and in 2019.
Photos: CrossFit Games in Madison
(From left) Laura Nielsen, from the United States, and Kelly Friel, from the United Kingdom, hug after competing in the women 45-49 Gymnastics Chipper, with competitor Amy Chapoton, of Canada, at right, during the CrossFit Games in the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Athletes compete in the women 55-59 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Dominic Koester, right, with Derreck Fleischmann, at left, both from Seattle, Washington, cheer on Koester's dad, Kevin, as he competes in the men 55-59 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

(From left) Josh Marunde, from the United States, Gintas Petrikas, from Lithuania, and Sam Dancer, from the United States, compete in the men 35-39 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Kaiden Hogan, right, competes in the boys 16-17 Gymnastics Chipper during the CrossFit Games in the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Sam Dancer, of Quincy, Illinois, kisses his wife, Jen, and daughter, Star, 2, after competing in the men 35-39 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

A crowd cheers as competitors from the United States take the field during the opening ceremony for the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Athletes compete in the men and women 45-49 Gymnastics Chipper event during the CrossFit Games in the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Andrea Di Salvatore, from Italy, competes in the men 45-49 Gymnastics Chipper during the CrossFit Games in the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Adam de Jong, right, from Canada, and Ioannis Papadopoulos, from Greece, cool down after competing in the men 35-39 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

A crowd reacts after Christopher Anderson, from the United States, competed in the men 45-49 Gymnastics Chipper during the CrossFit Games in the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Bayleigh Hooper, from Canada, is greeted by family and friends after competing in the women lower extremity Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Kevin Koester, of Seattle, Washington, competes in the men 55-59 Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Amy Bream, from the United States, competes in the women lower extremity Pulling Power event during the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Competitors are recognized by their country during the opening ceremony for the CrossFit Games at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

