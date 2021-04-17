'He's one of the greats': New Glarus man gets national award for 35-year career in band world

Jan Swenson was just hired to teach band at a neighboring school in 1970 when she stopped by New Glarus High School to see its “spectacular” band.
She went to the school’s band room — a classroom with a capacity, she remembers from seeing on a sign, of 36.
“I’m standing there waiting for the kids to come in, and they come in, and they keep coming, and they keeping coming,” Swenson said.
Larry Daehn’s high school band included about 100 students. At the time, the school’s entire student population was about 150.
It turns out his students knew something the rest of the music world would only later come to appreciate.
Daehn, who retired from teaching in 1997, is this year’s first recipient of the Edwin Franko Goldman Memorial Citation, an award created by the American Bandmasters Association (ABA) to recognize outstanding contributions to the world of band.
“I’m just trying to believe it yet,” said Daehn, who lives in New Glarus. “It’s a very well-known award.”
Daehn’s 35-year career was spent teaching band, chorus and classroom music at the elementary, middle and high school levels, in addition to music publishing and composing. He owned and operated his own company, Daehn Publications, for some 30 years.
Mark Fonder, a member of the ABA and friend of Daehn’s for more than 25 years, said as a music teacher and musician himself, Daehn’s work always stood out because of how “unbelievably expressive” his music is, as well as how “friendly” it is for teachers to work with.
“He understood so much about just the pedagogy of each of the instruments, and so I appreciated not only the musicianship he brought with his music but his knowledge of the pedagogy,” Fonder said.
To celebrate the recognition, Swenson helped arrange a gathering of old and new friends, former colleagues and past students of Daehn’s at the Chalet Landhaus Inn in New Glarus Wednesday afternoon as he was presented with the national award.
“It’s wonderful to see a lot of these people from years back,” Daehn said. “I’m so pleased that they would come to this.”
Daehn is the 71st recipient of the award since its inception in the early 1960s. Renowned composer John Williams was one of three recipients in 2020, and Daehn described having his own name listed right after the industry giant as “just freaky.” Williams, who is perhaps best known for scoring the music for “Jaws” and the “Star Wars” films, has composed music for more than 100 other movies and television shows, including “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Saving Private Ryan,” several “Harry Potter” films and the TV series “Gilligan’s Island.”
Former President Bill Clinton is also a 1994 recipient of the award for his saxophone playing at a state level when he was a student.
Musical legacy
Daehn spent the last 27 years of his teaching career directing band at New Glarus High School. The band received many state and national honors during his leadership and was chosen to perform at the Wisconsin State Music Convention in 1996, according to an online biography by the C.L. Barnhouse Company, a music publisher that distributes Daehn’s work.
In 2002, Daehn was commissioned by the United States Military Academy Band to compose the “West Point Bicentennial March” for the 200th anniversary of West Point, which premiered at Carnegie Hall.
Daehn’s work is known worldwide, Fonder said. While teaching in Australia and Malaysia, Fonder would go through the libraries of wherever he was and, “sure enough, there was a Larry Daehn piece” there.
At 82, Daehn still does some composing. He said he recently finished a piece for the Waunakee Community Band for its 35th anniversary and another for the Medford Area Middle School.
“Larry is one of the most humble, most decent and most beautiful human beings that I’ve ever known,” Fonder said. “He’s an example of how hard work pays off because he’s given his heart and soul to his music program and his music. He’s one of the greats.”