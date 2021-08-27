High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
High winds, large hail, a brief tornado and heavy rain are possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, especially Saturday night through Sunday evening as a cold front drops southeast across central and southern Wisconsin, increasing chances for flooding, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s Saturday, and a heat advisory likely needed, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
A stationary front will begin to lift north Friday and how morning storms play out will determine the threat for severe weather this afternoon and evening, Stumpf said. If storms clear out, there would be an increased risk for storms Friday afternoon, but if storms linger and it stays cloudy, the severe threat will be lower.
Stumpf said if storms organize into a line it's possible a brief tornado may occur Friday evening. The greatest threat for heavy rains is west to northwest of Madison.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening across central, north-central, and far northeast Wisconsin, and again Sunday afternoon and evening mainly across east-central Wisconsin.
An area of low pressure moving along a front separating fall-like air across North Dakota and northern Minnesota from summer heat farther south will be the impetus for storms to develop across the region, AccuWeather said.
Even though much of the area is in a severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, too much rain may fall too quickly and cause flooding.
On Thursday, trees and power lines were downed as winds above 70 miles per hour tore through South Dakota and Minnesota.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms before 5 p.m., patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 73.
Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 99, and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms after 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 72.
Sunday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and, with partly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday night, 30% Monday night through Tuesday night, 20% Wednesday and again Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 81, 78, 77 and 79, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 60, 60, 59 and 57.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison a few showers and storms, especially in the morning, on Friday; a stray afternoon storm possible Saturday, a few storms possible Saturday night and Sunday, isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday and again Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 86, 91, 85, 80, 79, 80 and 78, and overnight lows around 73, 72, 62, 62, 59 and 59.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 86 at 4:34 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 26, set in 1953.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 68 at 5:49 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 39 for Aug. 26, set in 1964.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.92 inches, 0.59 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 9.1 inches, 4.2 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.28 inches, 10.15 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 26 is 2.28 inches in 1986.