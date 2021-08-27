High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin

Even though much of the area is in a severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, too much rain may fall too quickly and cause flooding.

On Thursday, trees and power lines were downed as winds above 70 miles per hour tore through South Dakota and Minnesota.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms before 5 p.m., patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 73.

Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 99, and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms after 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 72.

Sunday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and, with partly sunny skies, a high near 85 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday night, 30% Monday night through Tuesday night, 20% Wednesday and again Thursday.