Highly contagious bird flu found in 3 more Wisconsin poultry flocks, bringing total to 7 flocks

Three more cases of highly contagious bird flu have been found in three new counties in Wisconsin, bringing the total number of infected domesticated flocks up to seven, authorities said Thursday.
A commercial poultry flock in Polk County and two backyard poultry flocks in Columbia and Sheboygan counties were found to have cases of the "highly pathogenic avian influenza," the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. Previous cases were found in Jefferson, Rock, Racine and Barron counties.
The newset cases mean more than 20,000 birds will be euthanized to prevent the spread of the virus, the DATCP said. A total of nearly three million birds have had to be euthanized in Wisconsin so far, according to DATCP data.
This strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state. Several wild species of bird across southern Wisconsin have been found with the disease.
Bird flu does not pose a public health concern because the virus is not spreading to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, the DATCP said.
But the continued spread of the disease in Wisconsin could threaten birds in zoos, pet birds and the egg and poultry industry. Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak, and other zoos across the state are taking precautions.
What to watch for
The DNR is asking residents to call if they see waterfowl, raptors such as eagles, or avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls displaying tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in strange positions. Residents are also asked not to touch sick or dead birds.
Wild turkeys are seen on Carver Street in the town of Madison in 2020. Bird flu is not as dangerous to wild birds, but can decimate commercial poultry populations that are not as resistant to the virus.