Highly contagious bird flu found in 'backyard flock' in Rock County, authorities say

Another case of the highly contagious bird flu that has been spreading in wild birds across Wisconsin has been found in a domesticated flock, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said.

This strain of “highly pathogenic avian influenza,” called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it.

The newest case, found in a “backyard flock” in Rock County, resulted in the euthanizing of all the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease, DATCP said.

It was the second confirmed case in a domestic flock. The first was found at a chicken farm in Jefferson County March 14, and resulted in the euthanizing of nearly 3 million chickens.

The continued spread of the virus in Wisconsin could threaten birds in zoos, pet birds and the egg and poultry industry. Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak.

On Thursday, the Department of Natural Resources said the strain has been found in several wild bird species across southern Wisconsin.

The virus does not pose a public health concern because the virus is not spreading to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, DATCP said.

What to watch for

DATCP is encouraging residents to report signs of bird flu by calling (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after hours and weekends. Signs of infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.

Lack of energy or appetite.

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs.

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

Tremors.

Circling movement.

Holding head in strange positions.

