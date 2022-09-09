Historic Racine County home suddenly demolished

WIND POINT — The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” even though it was part of a private conservation easement.

Some area residents are upset about the demolition of a historic home likely constructed during the Civil War.

“We all understand progress. But, at some point, historical structures have to be preserved and maintained. We were under the assumption that this one was safe,” said Doug Chaussee, a resident of Wind Point, a village with a population of about 1,830.

Representatives from the easement holder, Burlington-based Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.

Site history

The 1864 brick farmhouse at 4021 Lighthouse Drive, formerly known as the Schmitz Family Farm, was torn down in the final week of August.

The farmhouse was believed to be built by Schmitz settlers. The lot still contains some preexisting greenery, and the ground is covered with a straw mulch blanket.

The barn from 1862 remains standing.

According to the Seno K/RLT Conservancy website, Mary Urhausen and her aunt donated a conservation easement in November 2006, with the intent of “permanently protecting” the 19-acre Schmitz Family Farm. The farm could be the last remaining homesteaded farm in the Racine area on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Urhausen paid the Seno K/RLT Conservancy $10,775 to defend the property, according to the conservation easement document. Urhausen died in November 2018.

“Dr. Urhausen and her aunt are preserving not only critical shoreline, but open space and history as the original house, built in 1864, and barn, built in 1862, remain in use on the property and are also protected by the easement,” according to the conservancy.

The conservation easement document states the property is the last undeveloped farm in Wind Point, hosting 300 square feet of undeveloped land and approximately 15 acres of cultivated farmland and horse pasture. Schmitz Farm was home to dogs, horses, cows and chickens.

It was described as a “small hobby farm” that provides “significant open space and scenic views in what is otherwise a highly developed area. It lies as a buffer between the SC Johnson Council House meeting center on the west, Prairie School on the north, a high-density subdivision on the south, and Lake Michigan on the east.”

The easement’s intent was to maintain the historic character of the buildings, including the farmhouse and the barn, for “as long as possible” and to use the remainder of the land for agriculture, gardens, pasture and natural areas, the document states.

The Prairie School acquired the property in 2018.

Nathaniel Coffman, president and head of The Prairie School, said the school is “grateful to be stewards of this land,” but the house was “already in disrepair” at that time.

“The outbuildings and house had long been a public safety concern,” Coffman said. “Natural deterioration led to a collapsing foundation and the building being filled with black mold and asbestos. It was no longer possible to maintain the structures.”

Seno K/RLT Conservancy Executive Director Stacy Santiago said the conservation easement protects the property from being subdivided for development and places restrictions on modifications to the historic structures.

“Right now, we are most concerned about the historic 1800s barn that still stands for now. We do not know if it is also slated for demolition at a later date,” Santiago said.

Coffman maintained that the school “followed all appropriate legal procedures and provisions of the easement.” The school has no plans for the now-empty part of the property.

A follow-up question from The Journal Times to school officials, asking about plans for the future of the barn, was left unanswered before press time Thursday. The Prairie School also did not answer if officials had attempted to contact Seno K/RLT prior to razing the home.

Santiago said everyone at Seno K/RLT was “quite shocked” but they have an obligation to separate their emotions from assessments and inspections.

“As a land trust, we have a duty to ensure that the conservation value of the property under the easement is not significantly degraded based on annual inspection,” Santiago said. “It is understood based on the easement document that Mary Urhausen’s intent was to protect the property from development, and to preserve the historic facade of the brick home and wood barn.”

The conservation easement document states the house on the Urhausen property, which is a “1.5-acre building zone,” may be either demolished and not replaced or “remodeled within the existing footprint.”

The house and barn on the Schmitz property, which is a “17.49-acre preserve zone,” may be renovated but not replaced or expanded. Historic facades are to be maintained. Existing structures other than the farmhouse and barn on the three acres east of Lighthouse Drive may be maintained or removed.

The landowner retains all rights associated with ownership of the protected property, documents state, but the easement holder has the right to enforce the terms of the easement and prevent or remedy violations through appropriate action.

“Landowner intends to place restrictions on the use of the Protected Property to protect those Conservation Values,” documents state. “Landowner further intends to convey to Easement Holder, and Easement Holder agrees to accept, the right to monitor and enforce those restrictions in order to preserve, enhance and protect the Protected Property for the benefit of this generation and generations to come.”

The surviving family members of Mary Urhausen were unable to be reached for comment.

‘A shock to all of us’

Chaussee and another Wind Point resident, William Wishau, noticed the home was razed and took to social media to express their disappointment. Their posts and comments generated some interest in local Facebook groups, amounting for more than 200 reactions and 120 comments across groups.

“Right away, I went over there and thought, ‘What the hell is going on? How could this happen?’” Chaussee said. “It’s very disappointing to all of us who live in the area and are familiar with the property. We should preserve history rather than bulldoze it. … Racine history is something that people do care about. A lot of people care. We really thought we had won one here. Apparently not.”

Chaussee has lived in Wind Point since 1959 and said he’s seen a lot of properties cleared, from Three Mile Road and Main Street to the lakefront.

“It’s a shock to all of us,” Chaussee said.

Brian Graziano, Wind Point administrator, clerk and treasurer, said the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive is an entirely private matter and the village has no jurisdiction over the agreement.

G & F Excavating Inc., located at 5851 Douglas Ave., is believed to be the contractor that performed the demolition. The company did not confirm this nor respond to request for comment.

Santiago had been monitoring the property annually since 2019, usually early to mid-fall, she said, and had seen no changes nor received any communication with The Prairie School that would indicate plans had changed during those years.

Santiago and Seno K/RLT President Mark Lesko visited the site on Friday, Sept. 2, for an expedited annual monitoring report.

“The last contact Seno K/RLT Conservancy had with them, they had indicated they wished to remodel the interior of the home and use it to house interns and/or visitors, which was within the terms of the easement and had our approval,” Santiago said in an email Wednesday. “We are still trying to gather what facts we can. Our board of directors and respective committees are already aware of the issue, and are meeting to discuss future actions and steps this week.”